‘Are you blaming me for believing you?’: Woman catches Tirecraft mechanic charging over $3,100 for repairs

Many people distrust auto mechanics. As noted by Consumer Affairs in July, “over 3 in 4 (78%) drivers we surveyed said they don’t always trust their mechanics,” and “only 17% of respondents felt like they’re always charged fairly for car repairs.”

Some of this distrust appears to be justified. Numerous internet users have shared their experiences getting what they feel to be overcharged or “ripped off” while getting their cars fixed. For example, one mechanic said that a woman was quoted around $1,000 for a fix that simply required a cleaning. Others simply shared their observations about women being overcharged when going to the mechanic.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that Tirecraft quoted her aunt for services she did not need.

Was this woman quoted an unnecessarily high price?

In a video with over 1.9 million views, TikTok user @thattoolgirl says that a Tirecraft location in Blackfalds, Canada lied to her aunt about the status of her car.

“Tirecraft in Blackfalds tried to tell my aunt that her brakes were metal on metal, when there’s 70 percent of the brake pads left,” she says, holding up the brake pads to demonstrate that they are still intact.

That wasn’t all.

“They also told her she needed four new tires because her tires were low on tread,” she continues. She then shows the tires in question, which appear to have a significant amount of tread left.

“These Firestones with 7/32nds left?” she asks. This is generally considered a safe amount of tread.

In total, the TikToker says that her aunt was quoted around $3,100 in repairs, despite the TikToker claiming that many of these repairs were unnecessary.

The TikToker eventually confronted someone working at the store about the quote, to which the worker allegedly responded, “‘Yeah, we did a quote saying it needed it. We told them it needed this work, but we weren’t gonna actually do any of the work it didn’t need.’”

As evidence, the TikToker presents a covertly recorded conversation between herself and the person working at the store. This conversation includes multiple questionable moments in a similar theme to the previous statement.

“Problem not solved,” the TikToker declares at the end of the video.

Things get weirder

Since posting the video, the TikToker has offered several updates about the situation.

For example, in one video, she alleges that the location called the police on her, though the reason for the call is unclear.

In another, she says that she was called by another owner and received vague threats of potential legal action. When the TikToker responded that she was a law student, she says the owner stopped talking and claimed he would call her back.

Most recently, the TikToker posted another video saying she was going to reveal more information about the interaction if she does not receive a response from corporate within 24 hours.

In the comments section, users shared their opinion about this peculiar series of experiences.

“The tire craft employee is fully in the wrong. As a welder, someone comes to me to get something fixed, as the professional I give them advice and a quote and they hope that i’m honest,” wrote a user.

“After seeing [your] video I decided to take my car in for a second opinion. Tirecraft quoted me needing a new turbo and Engine $12,000. Second opinion, just the turbo $2,000,” said another. “Thank you!”

“They should stop and put this efforts into training and correcting,” declared a third regarding the company’s alleged responses.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tirecraft Blackfalds via website contact form and the TikToker via TikTok DM and comment.

