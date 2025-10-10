“Cutting corners as well as keys”: Video shows a “dystopian” look at what happened to Timpson kiosks

Key cutter and repair store Timpson shut down one location in favor of a worker-less kiosk. Longtime customers question the change, as the retailer was once known for hiring those who struggled to find employment.

Did Timpson replace its store with a kiosk?

In a video with over 611,000 views, TikToker Ladybird (@l4dyb1rd01) shows the kiosk, displaying a screen with a recording of a human worker polishing a key.

Then, the TikToker turns the corner to show that the kiosk actually replaced a now-closed storefront just around the corner.

On-screen text reads, “How dystopian out of 10? Timpson shut down for a video of a worker, keys cut from the machine.” The caption continues, “I wonder if anyone lost their job for this?”

Why are shoppers upset about the change?

The United Kingdom-based retailer is known for employing formerly incarcerated people who may struggle to find work after their release. The company offers more casual interviews and a two-week work placement process for prospective workers, according to its website.

In the comments, viewers lament that the change could further narrow job availability for an already struggling population.

“This feels very anti-Timpson, aren’t they famous for employing reformed criminals and giving them a new chance in life?” one questions.

“Worse knowing the type of opportunity Timpsons have historically given to people who otherwise have been turned away, apprenticeships, programs for ex-offenders,” another writes.

Others worry that the kiosks will replace more stores, leading to a downturn in quality.

“Also, how do you fix it if there’s an error? Got a key cut at Timpsons a few years ago, it didn’t work, went back the next day, and the guy sorted it for free. How are you supposed to explain this to a box?” a commenter writes.

“Cutting corners as well as keys,” another quips.

“These machines do terrible work, by the way. I used it once, and the keys couldn’t open my door. I needed to go to a proper Timpsons to get good copies,” a third shares.

