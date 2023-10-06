Tim Hortons customer asks for extra cream cheese on bagel. They give her a ‘slab’ of it to spread herself

A Tim Hortons customer showed off the unique way a location honored her extra cream cheese request in a viral TikTok that has over 557,000 views as of Friday.

The video begins with the TikToker @tokequeen fixing their camera lens on a single, lone bagel. They write in an overlay of the clip, “I asked for extra cream cheese on my bagel at Tim Hortons and was given a slab to put on by myself.”

The “slab” in question is soon revealed after they pan their camera slowly to the left, showing off a piece of wax paper wrapped around some bare cream cheese.

@tokequeen isn’t the only person who has hopped online to voice their dissatisfaction with the coffee, donut, and bagel chain. Sitejabber writes that of 302 folks who’ve reviewed their Tim Hortons experiences, the chain has only managed to accrue a 1.67 out of 5-star rating on the platform.

P*ssed Consumer doesn’t offer up a more favorable estimation of the brand either, writing that its “Net promoter score” is low at a -49 out of 100 points: its scale is based on a -100 to 100 system.

Comparably, however, offers up a slightly brighter perception of the company, stating that the chain ranks 20th when it comes to big food and beverage brands, along with an 81% customer loyalty rating towards the brand, meaning that a solid amount of people who go to Tim Hortons, keep going to Tim Hortons.

However, a number of commenters who replied to @tokequeen’s video seem to think that the image of her cream cheese slab sitting next to a bagel is about in line with their Tim Hortons experiences.

One viewer said the chain has adopted the all-or-nothing approach when it comes to customer service, wrtiting, “With tim’s it’s always 0% or 1000%.”

Someone else echoed this sentiment, sharing, “They either put to much cream cheese or barely anything.”

According to one TikToker, this all has to do with the individual management teams at each Hortons location. “It depends on the location and who is doing it,” they claimed.

Another wrote, “Just last month at the drive thru the guy opened with ‘ya what do you want?’ Amazing service.”

However, there were folks who didn’t see the problem with all of the cream cheese @tokequeen received, stating that they see this as a win.

“LOL u kinda get free cream cheese for about a week now,” they said.

“I feel like this is better because this way you can control how much extra you put on,” another remarked.

One user couldn’t believe that anyone would be asking for extra cream cheese at Tims, stating that they feel their bagels are always full of the stuff whenever they go.

“Extra? They already give me half a block when I ask for cream cheese on a bagel,” they said.

@tokequeen, however, explained why she requested more, sharing, “I get what looks like a little shit smear of cream cheese every single time. I’m coming to your timmies.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tim Hortons via email and @tokequeen via TikTok comment.