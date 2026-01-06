“Respect for standing up for her”: Gym bro harasses woman with fatphobic remarks. Then lifters intervene

TikToker @_markie.__ captured a confrontation on camera while he was working out at the gym for the new year. While he recorded a set with a buddy, another man harassed a woman in the background with fatphobic remarks.

The man complained about her presence in “his” area of the gym, telling her he didn’t want her working out near him.

What happened at the gym

The beginning of the video summed it up plainly, saying, “Guy at the gym told this lady he don’t want fat people next to him.”

As the situation escalated, the man called the woman names and she walked away. She was clearly upset and complaining about the man to someone who comforted her while Markie tried to record his set.

Eventually, the two friends filming stopped their workout and walked over to call out the rude man. The argument stayed verbal as the men exchanged insults. At one point, one of the friends told him, “That’s f*cked up, bro.”

@_markie.__ It’s 2026 Everybody Trying To Better Themselves Weridos Like This Won’t Be Tolerated 💯 ♬ original sound – MARKIE 🦂

After the clip spread with over 716.9K views, @Suzierizzo1 shared it on X with added context. She wrote, “Some guys were at a gym filming when they saw another man tell a woman she looked like a Whale & that he didn’t want her to work out next to him because she was fat! One man went to console her while the two men continued filming till he said it again & they went off on him!”

Some guys were at a gym filming when they saw another man tell a woman she looked like a Whale & that he didn’t want her to work out next to him because she was fat! One man went to console her while the two men continued filming till he said it again & they went off on him! pic.twitter.com/6gAUpKWHY6 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) January 3, 2026

Social media reactions poured in

As the video circulated, people praised the men for intervening. Many commenters focused on the cruelty of mocking someone at a gym. One TikToker wrote, “making fun of big ppl for being in the gym is like making fun of an addict for going to rehab 😒”

Others questioned the lack of consequences. One person asked, “Why didn’t the manager tell him to leave for harassing her?” Meanwhile, several viewers pointed out the woman’s distress. “You could hear in her voice, it hurt her feelings,” one said.

Another commenter added, “her shaking voice…that’s so sad…probably took her so much courage to even go.” Because of that vulnerability, many thanked the men who spoke up. “Y’all did right standing up for her, that probably crushed her spirit until yall stood up for her 🥰,” one person wrote.

Some shared personal stories. One woman commented, “not gonna lie, a random guy saying that to me would’ve really hurt my spirit💔 I’m so happy there were good souls in that gym with her❤” Another added, “And this is why I hate gyms , I rather go for walks ;( people be staring like they haven’t seen a big girl before ugh.”

“Before I lost 150 pounds this is exactly what happened to me. I had lost my first 45 pounds and started actually feeling good about myself,” one woman shared. “Two men called me fat and laughed at me. I never went to a gym again, and just joined a women’s jogging group. I cried so hard because I was really trying.”

@_markie.__ did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

