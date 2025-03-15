‘Yall don’t do this?’: Woman reaches for Tide detergent. Then she learns this little-known tip when doing laundry

If you read the fine print of the cap on a Tide detergent bottle, you’ll learn a little secret that might save you time. While doing laundry, this Tide customer tried it out.

Tide trick

Did you know Tide recommends adding the cap of the bottle into the washing machine? If you read the cap to the detergent it reads, “TOSS IN WASH OR RINSE AFTER USE.”

Ally Ames (@aames14) walks us through their discovery. “POV: you just learned that the cap gets washed with the clothes,” the text overlay reads. “I have wasted so much time rinsing it,” Ames says in the caption.

Ames’ video has almost 40,000 likes and over 2.7 million views as of Saturday.

Other reports on the tip mention how this hack has a few benefits. For starters, you don’t need to clean it yourself. You simply just let the washing machine do it for you. The cap can get messy over time and look dingy if you don’t rinse it out. Another pro is that you don’t waste any detergent. Often times, a bit of detergent can stay on the cap and get wasted by either drying up onto the cap or drizzling down the bottle.

One thing to mindful of if you do this with your Tide or other detergent brand is to not put the cap in the dryer with your clothes as the heat from the dryer could ruin the the cap and potentially your clothes if mixed with the cap in a hot environment.

The Daily Dot has previously covered things to be mindful of with Tide Detergent and other brands, like the consequences of using expired Tide.

Viewers had varying opinions on the tip

Other viewers weighed in with their thoughts.

“I rinse it with the water that’s filling the washer then pop it back on,” someone said.

“Yea I’m 1000% gonna throw that into the dryer too on accident,” another wrote.

“Nope don’t do this, the cup can crack overtime and cut up your thinner clothing,” advised another.

“My fiancé thought it was INSANE for washing my clothes with the lid LOL,” a different person shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ames for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Tide via email.

