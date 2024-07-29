‘You are really not supposed to’: Woman issues warning about buying candles at the thrift store

When it comes time to clear out Grandma’s house or find a new home for everything taking up extra space in your garage, the thrift store might be one of the most direct ways to clear out things you no longer want or have need for.

However, customers might not always want to purchase everything that ends up on shelves, whether it is because the items are unsanitary or otherwise unfit to be brought into someone’s home. Another reason someone might not choose to purchase an item at the second hand shop can also boil straight down to superstition.

One thrift shopper known for calling out wild prices in her local Goodwill—which allegedly charged $9.99 for a $6 clearance purse from Target—and other secondhand shops that charged just under retail for a used body spray, @drab.to.dreamy on TikTok, says she normally does not buy candles from the thrift store.

However, she would make an exception because she found a candle that she estimates cost upwards of $40.

A rare thrift find

“So when you’re thrifting, you are really not supposed to buy candles, especially ones that have been burned,” she says in the video. “If they haven’t been burned you can totally buy them. I usually buy a lot of my tapered candles at the thrift store because they’re so cheap, like cents compared to dollars if you buy them in the store.”

The TikToker then explains that she found an unburned volcano candle from Capri Blue. “If you know, you know. This scent is so popular,” she says. “It’s $6.99, but it’s 25% off, so I’m going to grab this because I love this scent. This is probably like a $40 or $50 candle, so you know it’s coming home with me.”

Why to be careful buying candles at the thrift store

While she does not elaborate on why she chooses not to purchase candles that have been burned, it can be beneficial to be a little choosy about second hand candles, especially if it is difficult to tell when they were manufactured. This is because candles, while usually safe to burn regardless of age, can effectively expire and lose all scent, especially candles made from soy, coconut or beeswax. Paraffin candles are expected to have the most longevity, per candle company Archipelago.

Viewers are split

Some viewers were confused about the poster’s statements that she does not purchase burned candles at the thrift store.

“I always buy used candles,” one commenter wrote. “There is no reason not to.”

“Uh oh why aren’t we supposed to buy used candles?” another commented. “I have a bag of thrifted half used tea lights I just got.”

“There’s no difference between a new candle and an ABC (already burned candle) if you intend to burn the new one anyway.,” a third said.

Others suggested the hesitancy to purchase a burned candle may come from a superstitious perspective.

“Because if you buy a candle that has been burned with intention (aka witchcraft) you could bring home anything including a spirit that was used to cast a spell,” one commenter wrote.

“No actual reason to not buy used candles. If you do it you are fine don’t worry,” another claimed. “It’s an ‘energy’ thing but it really doesn’t do anything.”

“And what if you accidentally buy a candle that was used in a ritual and bring bad energy into your home,” a third added.

