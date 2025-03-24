‘I couldn’t find any warnings’: Woman uses Theragun massager on this part of her body. Then it lands her in the ER

A woman is going viral on TikTok after raising concerns about the potential dangers of using Theragun massagers on your neck.

Alex (@alexeducatedmess), a cosmetic chemist, shared that a “very close” friend of hers recently suffered a stroke. While neurologists couldn’t definitively pinpoint the cause, they speculated that her friend using a Theragun massager on her neck triggered the stroke. This may have led to a blood clot in her brain stem, the neurologists warned.

Alex reports that doctors expect her friend to make a full recovery. However, Alex expressed concern over the fact that the potential risks of using Theragun massagers weren’t clearly communicated to her friend—or to the public. As of Sunday, Alex’s video sharing her friend’s story had garnered more than 71,200 views.

Did Theragun contribute to this woman’s stroke?

In her TikTok video, Alex shares that her friend recognized the signs of a potential stroke in time to call an ambulance and get to the emergency room.

While there, doctors reportedly told her friend that the stroke was likely caused by “someone using a Theragun massager on her neck.”

“I’m not telling you guys this to fearmonger… or to gain attention or clout,” Alex explains in the video. Instead, she says she wants to inform others that Theragun massagers could potentially be deadly.

Although the doctors couldn’t say with 100% certainty that the massager was the sole cause of the stroke, they did state it was one of the “most likely” factors.

“I feel like people should know [about this],” Alex said regarding the use of Theragun massagers.

While Alex’s friend is expected to make a full recovery, the health scare has still significantly impacted her life. She shared that her friend, who lives in New York City, has had to move back in with her parents in North Carolina since the incident.

As a result, Alex urged viewers to exercise caution when using Theragun massagers.

“Please be very careful,” she says. “I had no idea this was a thing.”

Does Therabody warn customers?

Alex took particular issue with the fact that Therabody’s website seemingly doesn’t warn customers against using their massage guns on their necks.

“I couldn’t find any warnings,” she says.

While it’s unclear which part of the website Alex searched—or if she explored the entire site—there don’t appear to be any warnings about using massage guns on the neck on the Therabody website.

However, health experts generally caution against using any massage gun on the neck, as it could cause soft tissue damage or even stroke-like symptoms. Justin Neira, a neurological spine surgeon, told Health in May that using a massage gun right at the base of the skull is “not ideal.”

“[Massage guns are] for the back and base of your neck where your shoulders are, not the front, sides, or skull base,” he says.

Instead, experts recommended using massage guns on muscles. That’s what they’re designed to do, after all: relieve muscle tension.

“If you stay on the muscles, especially on the back part of your neck, it is much safer to use,” another expert, Ryan Krzyzanowicz, a clinical associate professor and program director of the Master of Science in Athletic Training program at the University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions, told the outlet.

Neira further cautioned that using a massage gun on the neck could lead to bruising, swelling, or “soft tissue trauma,” especially when used over an artery.

In particular, experts expressed concern that using a massage gun on the neck could impede blood flow to the brain. This could potentially cause a mini-stroke or stroke-like symptoms, they warned.

Symptoms to look for

While stroke symptoms can vary depending on the severity and location of brain damage, there are some common signs to watch for. These include the sudden onset of facial weakness or numbness, confusion or difficulty understanding speech, loss of balance or coordination, double or blurred vision, and nausea or vomiting.

Other potential symptoms may include difficulty swallowing or loss of sensation.

Viewers warn against chiropractors too

In the comments section of Alex’s video, some viewers pointed out that Theragun massagers weren’t the only things that could cause neurological issues—apparently, chiropractors can as well.

“We saw similar cases in young people after chiropractic neck adjustment,” one former doctor commented. “It’s not recommended.”

“Also NEVER let a chiropractor do neck adjustments,” another warned.

“I had a stroke from a chiropractic adjustment that immediately caused a vertebral artery dissection,” one woman shared. “It was brutal.”

Others expressed gratitude to Alex for raising awareness about Theragun massagers and wished her friend a swift recovery.

“I’m so sorry Alex,” one user said. “Thanks for sharing this info.”

“Thank you for sharing this news Alex,” another echoed. “Saying prayers for her.”

“Oh my gosh. I’m so glad she’s OK,” a third commenter said. “That’s terrifying.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alex via TikTok comment and to Therabody through its online contact form.

