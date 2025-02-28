‘Y’all know how expensive the economy is?‘: Texas Roadhouse worker says 20% tip isn’t ‘pushing it anymore.’ Here’s what she suggests instead

If you’ve been leaving a standard 20% tip for good service, one Texas Roadhouse worker suggests you could be unintentionally low-balling your server.

Featured Video

In a video with over 21,000 views, Nani (@arianna.inclan) sits in a wooden booth at Texas Roadhouse in uniform, wiping down menus.

“When you go out to eat, can y’all normalize starting to tip 25%? ‘Cause 20% isn’t pushing it anymore,” she says. “You know how expensive the economy is? A girl is trying to keep her damn head above the water.”

She also suggests tipping in cash, calling it “better.”

Advertisement

Are server wages keeping up with the economy?

Unlike other food service jobs, servers who work for tips typically make below minimum wage, with tips making up the difference.

This pay structure can mean servers make less in a recession, as average tips from customers have historically dipped when the economy is struggling. While the United States economy isn’t technically in a recession, CNN business reports that Americans are getting “fed up” with skyrocketing consumer prices.

Viewers point out that the solution isn’t as simple as customers paying more, especially when guests may be struggling financially.

Advertisement

“Telling us the economy is expensive then asking for 25% is insane. I tip 20% but if you want 25% normalized, get a new job,” one wrote.

“Yes i know how expensive it is that’s exactly why im not tipping 25%,” another said.

“Bruh I barely got enough to even eat,” a third added.

However, other servers support Nani’s suggestion, explaining that their compensation structure makes it difficult to stay afloat.

Advertisement

“If every server got a ‘new job’ because the pay isnt cutting it there wouldnt be places to go eat because no staff… everyone should know servers make there pay off tips,” a viewer said.

“Got $0 on a $300 order and they were running me around like a chicken got their head cut off,” another wrote.

Will customers tip 25% at Texas Roadhouse?

According to Bankrate, 18% is a standard tip for servers at a sit-down restaurant like Texas Roadhouse. A 20% tip would be standard for above-average service. This standard could explain some viewers’ outrage at Nani’s 25% tip suggestion.

Advertisement

“Yeah no. Twenty percent is standard,” one wrote.

“Mmm not our fault yall get paid 2$ a hour,” another said.

“Tipping is a choice not mandatory you get what you get,” a third added.

But the occasional customer may be willing to tip higher.

Advertisement

“I always tip 30% but when i get good service & respect (as a sometimes server myself),” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nani via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We also emailed Texas Roadhouse.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.