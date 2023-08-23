‘Don’t come for me, it’s tradition’: Viewers defend Texas Roadhouse customer who steals steak knife

In a viral video, a Texas Roadhouse customer shared her method for slyly stealing cutlery from the steakhouse giant.

The video starts off with four white styrofoam-to-go containers stacked on top of one another. First user @nivii18 removes the top container, then the larger one underneath.

She doesn’t actually open any of the containers in front of viewers until she get to the third. Viewers are presuming that each of these containers matches their namesake and has food “to-go,” but they’re in for a surprise when there’s no food inside the styrofoam box.

Instead, there’s a fork and steak knife taken from the restaurant, lying diagonally in the box.

“If you don’t take silverware every time you go out to eat, wyd?” the text overlay on the video read.

The video has more than 840,000 views and over 330 comments as of Wednesday morning.

“Dont come for me, its tradition. Thanks for the knife Texas Roadhouse,” the caption read.

Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse chain that specializes in Texas and Southwestern-style cuisine.

Founded about three decades ago, the chain has grown to include three restaurant concepts (Bubbas’s 33 and Jaggers) and has more than 700 restaurants across virtually every state in the United States, plus in ten foreign countries, according to the chain’s investor relations site.

Several customers shared that they have a similar sticky fingers habit as @nivii18.

“I’ve bought one set of silverware when I was 18 I’ve since been collecting from restaurants 26 now I never need to clean a spoon ones always available,” a person shared.

“The little cups come home with me almost every time I’m not scooping out my mashed potatoes you bet they’re staying in their bowl,” another commented.

According to St. Louis Magazine, the smaller and cuter the item at a restaurant is, the moe likely it is to get stole. Other commonly stolen items are salt and pepper shakers, unusual glassware, bud vases, sake cups, and napkin rings. Though some people are so brazen as to take tips sitting at other people’s tables.

Some steakhouse customers said it seems some restaurants may be catching on to the theft practices.

“I did this at Longhorns Steakhouse once and then the next time I went back they had clear to go lids to see through,” a person said.

“Me and my boss were just talking about this, lately our silverware has been disappearing,” an alleged worker wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @nivii18 via TikTok comment and to Texas Roadhouse via email.