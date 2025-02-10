‘I would call for the manager soooo fast’: Customer sees Texas Roadhouse bread basket. Then she notices something strange about the iconic rolls

Texas Roadhouse is famous for its signature rolls, which it proudly claims are “baked fresh every five minutes and served with honey cinnamon butter.” These warm, golden delights are often called “the best rolls in the world” by fans, including Yahoo.

It’s their popularity that draws people to the restaurant chain, so much so that TikTok creator P&D (@per_thelastepisode) argues she would not be “responsible for any actions” if she walked into Texas Roadhouse and didn’t get the rolls she expects.

In a viral video, P&D shares, “If I walk into Texas Roadhouse, and I see you grab the basket of buttery rolls—golden with the side of honey cinnamon butter overflowing out of its little cup—and I sit down at my table, all ready to grab one of these hot rolls, and this is what you set down, I am not responsible for what happens in the next few seconds.”

What was wrong with the bread?

Behind her, rather than buttery golden Texas Roadhouse rolls, there is an image of a basket of plain sliced sandwich bread served with the signature honey cinnamon butter.

“I will be up in that kitchen,” she continues. “What do you mean you’re serving me toast? We have toast at home!”

“I will not be responsible for any actions that happen after you set this basket down with toast,” she says. “And it’s not even toasted! That’s sandwich bread—like, fresh out of the bag. We have bag bread at home.”

The video has 682,700 views and thousands of comments. Many viewers agreed with P&D’s sentiments, sharing their own experiences.

Fans respond: ‘We wouldn’t come without the rolls.’

“I don’t know how many times I’ve had the conversation, ‘Where should we go for dinner?’ ‘Well, Texas Roadhouse has the best bread, let’s go there.’ They’ll lose business if they switch to this,” one viewer shared.

“The rolls and butter are why we eat there in the first place,” one commented.

Another viewer added, “I only go once or twice a year. It’s FOR the rolls. I get full-on rolls and salad and take my entree home.”

Many shared what they would do if they found themselves at Texas Roadhouse with no rolls.

“I would call for the manager soooo fast,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m flipping all tables,” another shared.

Some viewers unfortunately found themselves in that exact dreaded predicament.

“This happened to us one time with a huge pick-up order. We paid for like 2 rounds of extra rolls and extra butter and we got sandwich bread. It was WILD,” one viewer explained.

Another added, “We went on Friday, didn’t get our basket of deliciousness & the waitress acted SURPRISED that we wanted it. Like Ma’am, what?!?”

The Daily Dot reached out to P&D via TikTok and Texas Roadhouse via email for comment.

