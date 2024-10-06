‘I don’t have that much cash on me’: Texas Roadhouse server says customer asked to tip her via Zelle. It backfires

It is one thing to choose not to tip a server in a restaurant.

It is another thing entirely to tell a server that you will tip them, and choose not to do it.

One server says a customer told her she would tip using an electronic payment alternative known as Zelle. She even ensured she had her first and last name, including her phone number. However, she left her hanging at the end of the night.

In a video with over 100,000 views, Gina (@whatsthatmeen) says the customer asked if she could tip using a digital payment method like Zelle and CashApp. She says others had asked her this before.

Is this a common experience?

“So the other day this lady was like, ‘I paid my bill on the tablet, and I like to tip cash, but I don’t have that much cash on me, like not enough to tip you, so can I like, get your Zelle or CashApp, Venmo, something?’” she says in the video.

Gina says she assured her it was OK to do so as she has accepted that method of payment before.

Gina, who stated previously that she is a server at Texas Roadhouse, says this customer went to the trouble of double-checking all of her information. She made it seem like she was committed to getting her tip in this manner, but she never received anything from this customer.

“Some time passes and I’m like, wait a second,” she says. “I look at my phone and I’m like, wait, I never got a Zelle. I never got a Zelle.”

She continues, “So yeah, she left and never Zelled me, and I feel like there’s no way to think you Zelled someone and not, but maybe there is, I don’t know.”

“I just feel like I would rather you literally just be like bye, have a good night, and stiff me, than make me think that you’re going to Zelle me,” she concludes. “Is that a new scam?”

Gina previously drew attention online with a video explaining that she had similarly been stiffed by customers who came in minutes before the restaurant was set to close and racked up a $184 tab, as well as her customer pet peeves.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gina via TikTok direct message.

Is it normal to tip servers using digital wallets?

In theory, it is possible to provide a tip to a server using digital wallet apps. However, it may make things a bit difficult for your server come tax time. Servers have to file their taxes and account for all tips received, making this form of tip just one more thing that they have to keep track of.

What happens when you stiff your server?

Choosing not to tip your server is not totally dissimilar to choosing to steal from them when it comes down to it. Based on the assumption that their tips will make up the difference, servers in many states are paid below the minimum wage, and they will be taxed as such.

Viewers have concerns

Several viewers were more concerned by the fact that this customer walked away with the poster’s full name and phone number.

“Meanwhile I’m scared what she gonna do with ur info,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ve told guests no thanks..if they ask me for my cash app.. You never know who could hack,” another echoed.

“Maybe she got distracted, but either way, that’s a lot of info to give out to strangers,” another said. “I wouldn’t do that.”

Others said a similar thing had happened to them across various positions in the service industry.

“This happened to me they asked for my cash app and never sent it,” one commenter wrote. “Like why be trifling just don’t give me anything don’t make it seem like you are.”

“People like that just want temporary praise and don’t care,” another shared. “Happens to uber drivers often. ‘I’ll tip you on the app.’”



“I had people write a note saying that they were going to their car to get cash for the tip,” a commenter wrote. “They went through all that, but they lied.”



