‘I noticed that the last time I went there’: Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls

TikTokers Tesa and Alana (@tesalana7777) are a mother-daughter duo with over 156,000 followers on the platform. Recently, they uploaded a viral video discussing the size of the American steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse’s rolls.

“OK, so I was wondering how I got two whole dozen rolls, and they only fit in two boxes,” Tesa shares, showing viewers two white styrofoam takeout boxes.

She then opens the lid on one box, revealing 12 round rolls neatly packed inside.

“Somebody explain this to me,” she asks, gesturing toward the rolls.

“Look at. Look at how little these are,” she shares.

“Look, that’s my finger,” she continues, placing her index finger next to a roll, which is roughly is roughly half the size of her finger.

“When did Texas Roadhouse rolls get so small? Am I missing something?” she inquires.

The video has garnered 36,000 views, sparking a discussion around the size of the restaurant’s rolls. Many viewers noted they had also observed a decrease in size.

“I noticed that last week like damn now I don’t want them,” one viewer commented.

Another added, “I noticed that the last time I went there.”

Some viewers speculated on why the size may have changed.

“When everybody put them on the map and kept talking about how good they are so of course they had to make them little,” one commented.

Another viewer echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “When everyone started talking about it, just like everything else.

Has the popularity of Texas Roadhouse really affected its rolls?

Recently, Texas Roadhouse has gone viral, particularly for its Family Meal.

A takeout-only deal that includes one main entrée—steak or chicken—two large sides, a dozen rolls, a salad, and dipping sauces—all for $45.

Many TikTokers shared videos trying and reviewing the viral meal, with the creator couple TikTokers Nate and Sarah (@nateandsaraheats) describing it as a “take-home steak meal you can’t beat.”

However, some viewers of Tesa and Alana’s video argued that the change in roll size wasn’t due to the chain’s newfound viral popularity but rather other factors.

“Didn’t proof correctly, used to be a manager,” a former employee wrote.

Another former employee shared some insights. “I worked there back in 2007; they’ve always been that size,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tesa and Alana via TikTok comment and to Texas Roadhouse via email.

