‘It’s giving left Twix, right Twix’: Woman pulls up to Texas Roadhouse. Then she sees the restaurant next door

Some restaurants seem to have countless locations. In the early 2000s, a staple joke of any hack comedian’s set involved remarking upon just how many Starbucks locations there were. While this was true, it also appeared to hurt the company’s business.

Still, it can be surprising to see how all-out some chains go when it comes to franchising. For example, there are over 38,000 McDonald’s locations globally, and Subway has over 42,000 restaurants around the world.

In general, chains like to spread out their restaurants to ensure that two locations don’t compete with each other. However, this isn’t always the case, as recently discovered by TikTok user @snackgoblin8 in a video with over 349,000 views.

What’s weird about this Texas Roadhouse?

In her video, the TikToker shows a normal-looking Texas Roadhouse location.

“So Mikey,” she starts. “Do you want Texas Roadhouse? Or do you want…Texas Roadhouse?”

The camera then pans to show a second Texas Roadhouse location situated right next to the first.

“Texas Roadhouse,” Mikey jokingly responds.

In the caption, the TikToker questions why a chain would choose to do this, writing, “The [expletive] is happening.”

Why are these two locations right next to each other?

At first glance, the fact that two Texas Roadhouse locations are right next to each other appears difficult to justify.

However, looking into the situation a bit more, one begins to understand why this is the case.

These Texas Roadhouse locations are in Mesa, Arizona. In January 2025, local outlet the Daily Independent reported that the first Texas Roadhouse shown in the video was moving locations to the second Texas Roadhouse shown in the video. The latter, the article explains, “adds seating for an additional 52 guests and will employ an additional 50 employees.”

“The new location also offers improved parking with closer access to the restaurant, an improved to-go experience and an expanded kitchen for increased efficiency and an enhanced dining experience for guests,” the article reads.

Looking at the video more closely, it becomes clear that the two locations shown in the video are not both presently in use, as the new location still has fencing around it.

‘Left Twix, right Twix vibes.’

In the comments section, users shared their surprise and delight at coming across something like this.

“It’s giving left twix, right twix vibes,” joked a user.

“So busy they built two next to each other. That’s a good idea. Literally the best restaurant on earth,” added another.

“Good ol Mesa for ya,” stated a third. “lol we are so confused too. Like why build a whole new one, instead of remodeling the other one?”

The Daily Dot reached out to @snackgoblin8 via TikTok DM and comment and Texas Roadhouse via email.

