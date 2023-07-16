‘Don’t give me those flashbacks’: Texas Roadhouse server shows what the back of the restaurant looks like during dinner. It’s flooded

Some people are curious what goes on behind the scenes at Texas Roadhouse, but sometimes it’s really better not to know.

That’s the conclusion you might draw from a recent TikTok video that showed water raining down into a section of a Texas Roadhouse, with the flooding extending into the main kitchen area.

Israel, known as @realisraelcastaneda on TikTok, posted a video from a recent shift at the chain restaurant. The video shows Israel walking through the kitchen to a flooded manager’s office. “POV: you work at roadhouse,” the caption reads.

This isn’t the first time a story featuring Texas Roadhouse has gone viral. Last week, one former server ranted about her least favorite customer requests. Two nearly-broke friends made a statement about the high cost of living in the United States when they shared an order of rolls from the restaurant.

The flooding video has received more than 97,000 views since it was posted on July 7, with many former service industry employees writing in to say they can relate to Israel’s situation.

“My store aaf,” wrote one user.

Another said, “Don’t give me those flashbacks.”

“Tell me why our 300 section been closed for a month without telling me?” someone else quipped.

“That’s a sign from god to shut that b*tch down and walk out for the night,” pointed out another user.

“Don’t tell me you’re still serving people,” someone said.

“Mf israel wasn’t even supposed to work that day man,” joked another. “Came in for dinner shift and [got] that surprise.”

Other users offered some free advice for next time.

“The dish pit is swamped,” one pointed out.

“water. shut. off. valve. they exist. I recommend looking into it,” suggested another.

“Just slap some Flex seal on it,” offered one user.

“Simple fix,” someone else said, possibly not seriously. “Just 2 fittings and some pipe.”

Another couldn’t resist a weird joke: “Dude why the flip do I hear baby chicks don’t tell me y’all’s nuggets that fresh.”

