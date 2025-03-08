‘If you don’t remember every single one of them’: Think being a server at Texas Roadhouse is ‘easy,’ ‘fun,’ and ‘good money’? Here’s the reality

Anyone thinking of putting in an application for a job at Texas Roadhouse might think twice about doing so after seeing this PSA from a worker at the restaurant.

Chloé Nola (@chloecantshutup) shared some details of the intensive training employees at Texas Roadhouse go through. She wanted to educate others who were thinking of applying for a job there.

“In case you’re looking to get a job at Texas Roadhouse because it seems easy, and it seems fun, and it’s good money, you have to remember this,” she says, holding up a hefty stack of paper.

The stack of papers is the Texas Roadhouse “menu test answer key.” This document lists the details of every menu item, like portion size and calories. In the video, Nola warns that workers are expected to memorize every detail of the extensive menu.

“Every single one of these is just the amount of that item, or the ounce of that item,” she says, adding that anyone who can’t remember every single item won’t pass the test.

“And there’s two tests,” she adds. “You have classrooms that you have to go through and there’s a validation test … which is verbal.”

She signs off saying, “Just really make sure you want to work at Texas Roadhouse.”

What is the application process for Texas Roadhouse?

The Texas Roadhouse careers page does not share the many steps of the application. But several ex-employees have shared details of the interview process. In a series from Job-Applications.com, a website that helps entry-level job seekers find employment, another Texas Roadhouse employee describes the application process.

The employee says finding the application is easy enough, but it does require a lot of information and can be “a little bit confusing.” After submitting the application, prospective employees are called in for an interview.

After the first interview, workers must go in for orientation. This is when they are shown where things are and how the restaurant’s systems operate.

“Then after your orientation, you have your second interview with the owner of the store to make sure they were comfortable, that you knew everything, and that you were going to be a good fit,” he says.

Following the second interview, employees then go through a week of training.

He says, “They made you do seven days of training, which is where you shadow and follow around another server who already works there, and you basically do their job for them. But they get the tip money and you make minimum wage.”

Although the interviewee admits he didn’t much care for this last part of the training, he says the application process overall was not too bad.

Viewers are divided

Many commenters said that they approved of the training at Texas Roadhouse, and felt that it was the reason the restaurant always has good service.

“This is why the building is packed full from open to close at every location. Knowledgeable servers, great service, & consistency. I waited tables/bartended for YEARS- it’s good money,” one person said.

“I’ve worked there on and off since 2012 at different locations. It really is worth it! It’s very consistent money,” another wrote.

A few people compared working at Texas Roadhouse to other restaurants.

“My first job was in fine dining. Texas Roadhouse is a breeze in comparison. we don’t have daily specials or crazy ingredients. yes its overwhelming at first but you get the hang of it,” one person wrote.

“Girlie, is this your first serving job? This is the norm for serving anywhere. You need to know your menu so you can explain it to guests if they have questions,” another said.

But while some viewers applauded the intensive training system at Texas Roadhouse, others who worked there said it was not worth it.

“Taking tests to put food on a table is crazy,” one person opined.

“All to walk away with $35 on an 8ht shift. Worst job I ever had,” another said.

“I’ve been in the industry for 26 years. Texas Roadhouse was THE WORST restaurant I ever worked at. The money was terrible,” a third claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nola via TikTok direct message and to Texas Roadhouse via email.

