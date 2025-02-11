‘I’ve watched this like 10 times, and I’m still amazed’: Texas Roadhouse server shows how the bread rolls are made

Everyone and their mother loves Texas Roadhouse rolls. They’re dense, yet airy, sweet, yet salty. So when this Texas Roadhouse worker showed how the chain makes its famous rolls and butter, the internet chowed down.

In the video, Natalia (@natyandreina6289) chips butter from an impressive butter block and shows the industrial-size mixers at work, kneading the bread roll dough.

She fills the serving-size containers up with scoops of the chain’s infamous honey butter, getting them ready to be placed on customers’ tables. When you are first seated at Texas Roadhouse, you receive bread rolls and butter to start.

Natalia also preps croutons by cutting up slices upon slices of bread into cubes.

Needless to say, a lot of prep work goes into some of the chain’s famous offerings. Her behind-the-scenes look at Texas Roadhouse has already scored 689,000 views. And commenters were quick to thank her for her work in the food service.

One user said, “Thank for everything you do!”

“Thank you for sharing BTS-so cool!” another exclaimed.

“I’ve watched this like 10 times, and I’m still amazed!” a third shared.

How fresh are Texas Roadhouse rolls really?

The restaurant chain claims the bread rolls are made fresh every 5 minutes. Now, after seeing Natalia’s hardy prep efforts, that claim is clearly beyond question.

The Daily Dot reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email. We also reached out to Natalia via TikTok comment.

When will Texas Roadhouse release the recipe for its scrumptious buttery rolls?

Texas Roadhouse has refused to release its bread roll recipe. “As much as we would love to share our recipes with you, all of our recipes are proprietary. But you can still absolutely call your local Texas Roadhouse to see if they can provide you with your favorite menu item to use at home for your dinner! ” it notes on its site.

However, there are tons of imitation recipes online. And Texas Roadhouse also sells tubs of butter and bread rolls—your choice of baked or unbaked—to-go.

One commenter mentioned that she always stocks up on the rolls before hosting her family. She shared, “I buy unbaked rolls at Texas Roadhouse for all my family gatherings.”

