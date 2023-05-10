‘Someone tell me what this means?’: Tesla owner catches woman bending, or ‘marking,’ her license plate

A Tesla owner took to TikTok to show footage of a woman bending her license plate, leaving the creator— and a number of commenters—to wonder why.

TikToker Krisscee (@krisscee) posted the video on Saturday. It has gotten an astonishing 20.6 million views since then.

Based on Krisscee’s claim as a Canadian in her TikTok bio, and references to Hamilton and Ontario in other videos, it’s likely the incident occurred in Hamilton, Ontario, a major city in the province close to Niagara Falls and Buffalo, N.Y.

The video includes Tesla dashcam footage of a woman walking behind Krisscee’s car, accompanied by text-to-speech voice-over narration.

“I noticed something when I got home, so I checked my dashcam footage,” the voice reads.

“Someone tell me what this means,” the voice continues, as the footage shows the stranger touching and bending the rear license plate. “I have no clue; wtf, she is touching my plates.”

Viewers flocked to the comments section to offer their theories.

“She just tagged your car,” one weighed in. “There are several ways they can do this. Look for zip ties on your door handle and Kleenex tucked into your handle as well.”

“She has marked your car,” another warned. “If she comes back after dark and your car is still there, you probably won’t be coming back anytime soon.”

That led Krisscee to respond, “For real, like to rob me?”

“Kidnap you,” another commenter said.

In a follow-up filmed outside the police station where she filed a report, Krisscee explains that the police reassured her it was probably nothing serious. She says that after she showed an officer the video, he ascertained that woman didn’t damage the vehicle.

That video, which itself has more than 1 million views, led to additional comments.

“She didn’t damage the vehicle?” one commenter asked. “She purposely bent your license plate … that is damage … and it is mischief for sure. You don’t just walk around bending.”

“Actually plates are not your property,” another pointed out. “They belong to the state; u just renting them so probably why they say your property not damaged.”

Another viewer suggested running the vandal’s face through a Google Image search. Krisscee tried it to no avail.

The Daily Dot contacted Krisscee via TikTok comment for more information.