‘He paid over 120’: Cybertruck driver pulls it into the Kia dealership. He already needs to trade it in

Ever since its launch, the Tesla Cybertruck has been a vehicle mired in controversy. Its design, which features an angular body made out of stainless steel, immediately received significant criticism. Additionally, in the months since the car’s actual release, drivers have reported numerous issues with the car.

In some cases, these issues are simply related to the cost of the vehicle. A new Cybertruck will run a customer an average of anywhere from $81,985 to $101,985 (and even more on the resale market). This doesn’t include the car’s insurance, which several drivers have noted is significantly more expensive than they expected.

However, in other cases, criticisms of the car are simply down to the car itself. Owners have blasted the vehicle for its poor build quality, its issues in driving in inclement weather, and a host of other concerns that occasionally make the vehicle dangerous to drive. In fact, as of February 2025, Tesla has issued seven recalls for the car. Problems range from accelerators that can get stuck to truck beds that can detach.

Given just how many issues there are with this car, it’s no surprise that some are already ready to give it up. TikTok user Sean Thompson (@seanthompson864) noted this in a video with over 334,000 views.

What’s wrong with the Cybertruck?

In his video, Thompson states that “for everyone who bought them Cybertrucks, y’all know they’ve been discontinued.”

While there was some reporting that the Cybertruck had been discontinued, this does not appear to actually be the case.

Instead, analysts have theorized that the car is simply not as popular as the company would have hoped, as there have been reports that workers tasked with assembling the Cybertruck have been given days off and faced slowdowns due to an apparent lack of demand.

Returning to the video, Thompson states, “Somebody came in with this here Cybertruck and said, ‘I need to trade it in.’”

“D*** sure couldn’t get what he paid for it,” Thompson adds. “He paid over 120. The value is just not there.”

While Tesla originally barred the resale of the Cybertruck, it is now relatively easy to find the cars on the market. Although resale values are still high, they are decreasing, with a few Cybertrucks selling for over $120 thousand. In a comment, Thompson reveals that they plan on selling the vehicle for $89 thousand.

Viewers aren’t surprised

In the comments section, users weren’t particularly surprised that the vehicles were not holding onto their value, with some commenters suggesting alternatives that drivers should buy instead.

“Should of bought a Lexus and invested the rest!” a user said.

“I rather pull up in 1995 Honda,” another added.

“No more dumpsters on the road. Good!” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tesla and Thompson via email.



