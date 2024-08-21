‘Why is bro in the gas line?’: Customer catches Cybertruck in line for gas at Costco

A Costco customer waiting online for gas noticed a car that probably shouldn’t be there. As much as people clown on Tesla Cybertrucks online, it usually isn’t for this.

The unnamed TikToker, @user676594012, published their double-take encounter in a viral clip. Their video managed to accrue over 235,000 views on the popular social media platform.

“Why is bro in the gas line?!” a text overlay in the TikTok reads. They show the vehicle, which due to its distinct design cues, is easily identifiable. Then the user zooms in, showing without a shadow of a doubt, it’s indeed a Tesla Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck is a pure EV, meaning it’s an all-electric vehicle that can’t fill up at a gas station. The only way an electric car is going to get any power from gas if an EV car charger is plugged into a gas generator.

Why is a Cybertruck in line at the gas station?

Some viewers on TikTok thought there was a logical explanation for the Cybertruck owner’s gas station visit.

Several people speculated that the driver indeed had a gas generator in the back of his car.

One user quipped, “Needs gas for his generator to charge his car.” Another echoed, “for the generator, when the battery dies.”

A further viewer said, “How much you wanna bet he’s filling his generator.”

However, others believe there are more practical reasons as to why the Cybertruck owner was in line.

One EV owner remarked that they sometimes go to gas stations just to get their windshield cleaned. “I have an EV and I go to the gas station to clean my windshield. I’m not saying this person is doing this, but it’s possible,” they wrote.

Another thought that they were getting a container filled so they could use gas for other things. “Could just be filling up a gas can for stuff at home,” they suggested.

“I assumed lawnmower or something but go off guys,” someone else penned.

And then this TikTok user wrote, “I guess you don’t think he needs gas for a lawnmower or anything.”

Cybertruck hate continues

In any social media or forum post about Tesla’s newest model, you’re bound to find comments about its aesthetics. Even in response to the Costco gas video, a user wrote, “Someone said they look like something a little kid drew and now I can’t unsee it.”

An X user published this popular post, too, where they wrote about a coffee shop experience involving a Cybertruck. Someone drove to the shop in their car, leaving it parked outside. The X user was tickled as customers kept saying how dumb it looked.

And then there was this viral Instagram post that showed a Cybertruck hater caught in the wild. They placed a mean note insulting the owner’s presumed inability to have romantic relationships with women. What they didn’t bank on was the fact that there were cameras located all around the vehicle. One of the cameras snapped a photo of the man who left to note, leading to widespread ridicule.

Criticisms go beyond looks

Much of the hate has centered on the quality control issues surrounding the car, however. As of June 25, 2024, there have been no fewer than four recalls issued for the Tesla Cybertruck as per NBC News.

Some of these recalls appear to be greater potential security hazards than others. The auto manufacturer recently released an accelerator pad recall on its website. “Tesla has voluntarily issued a safety recall on model year 2024 Cybertruck vehicles to replace or rework the accelerator pedal assembly to ensure sufficient retention force between the pad and accelerator pedal to prevent the pad from dislodging,” the site reads.

CNN also reported on another recall involving a piece of plastic trim on the “truck’s angled bed wall.” This piece purportedly flies off while driving, which could spell bad news for drivers who are behind the Cybertruck whilst sitting in traffic.

Additionally, the outlet wrote that the Cybertruck’s massive, singular windshield wiper needed to be recalled. Some motors that power these wipers can break as too high of an electrical current will short them. “Some of the motors were damaged during testing in a way that can allow excessive electrical current to run through the motor, causing it to fail,” CNN reported.

