‘A TEMU couch is outrageous’: Shopper buys couch off of Temu. Then she tries assembling it

A TikToker is warning others after she learned a lesson about online shopping the hard way—don’t buy a couch from Temu.

“If you’ve been thinking about getting a couch from Temu, do not do it,” @goatedasstee says in a TikTok. Her video’s been viewed over 375,900 times since it was posted mid-November.

Panning her camera around, she shows all the different pieces of a couch she ordered from the heavily discounted online store strewn about her living room as her kids jump around on them.

The couch initially seemed promising as she was removing the different parts from the packaging. However, the TikToker says she soon discovered a number of issues.

The big issue

Namely, she says, “None of the pieces go together.”

“I cannot put it together. Even the bottom part that your supposed to screw the legs in—it’s supposed to have a hole? That [expletive] supposed to have four holes. Why’s it only got two holes? So once I put the leg in, that means the couch is gonna be lopsided,” she says.

After failing to get the couch to come together, @goatedasstee says she spoke with Temu customer service. She adds a customer service representative told her she would have to return it for a refund.

“Whose car is the couch fitting in to bring it to FedEx?” she wonders.

What is Temu’s return policy?

Temu is an online marketplace known for its shockingly discounted prices. As it’s risen in popularity, it’s undergone a lot of scrutiny as people question the quality of the items and also regularly report finding stolen designs.

However, their return policy allows those who use it a certain peace of mind—usually. There are step-by-step instructions on the website, which note customers get free return shipping for “your first return of one or multiple returnable items for EVERY order within 90 days from the date of purchase with some exceptions.”

But as @goatedasstee pointed out, there can still be obstacles when that return involves transporting a whole couch to a store to start the process.

Viewers mock the purchase

The app sells a wide variety of items, everything from furniture to electronics to clothes to home goods. Usually, shoppers seem focused on the smaller items they can get at big discounts rather than making large purchases that are meant to last for some time, such as furniture.

As such, @goatedasstee received some backlash for thinking a Temu couch was a good idea right off the bat.

“I would never get any furniture from off of Temu,” @glammom_nisha wrote.

“I’m crying,” said @toy_szn. “A TEMU couch is outrageous.”

When @imperfectlyjas2.0 asked, “what possessed you to get a couch off temu.” @goatedasstee simply replied, “TikTok.”

Several other responses were more helpful, as people discussed their furniture purchases—which included this very couch—from Temu in the past.

“Sometimes it comes in two boxes other box might not be there yet,” @ezragetbizzy suggested. @sovereign_creations wrote, “I had to push the screws thru for the bottom of my [couch] the holes was covered up by the black covering.”

It would seem that the TikToker did eventually manage to get the couch put together, as it’s visible in a video she posted to the platform a week later.

“I figured it out,” she replied when someone commented on it. How she managed to do that remains a mystery.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @goatedasstee and Temu via email.

