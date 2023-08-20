‘I’d cry tbh’: Taylor Swift fan tries to preserve Eras tour ‘merch.’ Her family uses it as a garbage bag instead

In a viral video, a Taylor Swift fan showed what happens when you leave your Eras tour merch out in a shared home.

In the short video, Natalia Ramirez (@nataliaamedia) shows viewers her kitchen, where she found her family had put her Taylor Swift Eras tour bag to use.

The plastic bag, which is printed with Taylor’s name, the tour, and venue information, is tied to the handle of one of the kitchen cabinets. The bag, which some consider to count as concert merchandise, is being used as a trash bag for recyclables and has cans of beer, soda, and plastic water bottles.

“When you’re trying to preserve your swiftie memories but your family is hispanic,” the text overlay on the video reads. It also has a sparkle and Mexican flag emoji on either side.

Based on the video caption, Ramirez seems to be taking it all in stride.

“Please the modelo cans te amamos [we love you] Tailor,” Ramirez wrote in the caption alongside a laughing and crying emoji and one of the Mexican flag, and a kissy face.

But other viewers said they wouldn’t be quite so chill about the situation.

“I’d cry tbh. My dad went hunting the venue so I could get one bc the merch truck were out,” a person said.

Ramirez’s video has nearly 700,000 views and over 700 comments as of Sunday.

Several viewers shared their own related experiences in the comments section.

“My mom with my harry styles forum cup,” a top comment read.

“My dad tried taking my Eras tote bag to the grocery store,” a person wrote.

“My dad was looking for a trash bag and grabbed a plastic bag I got in Rome at the VATICAN I was like APÁ NO!!!” another said.

Others said they’ve been purposefully keeping their merch safe to avoid something like this.

“This why I keep mine folded and HIDDEN from my family,” a commenter shared.

“No fr i had to warn my dad not to touch it bc it would’ve ended like this,” a viewer said.

Pop star and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been making concert history with her Eras tour, which spans all of her studio albums and her nearly two-decade-long career. The name of the tour references the fact that by going through so much of her discography, fans get to experience her different musical eras.

The tour has been massively popular, with tickets selling out in minutes. CNN reported that the tour could become the highest-grossing tour of all time, with an estimated gross earning of $2.2 billion.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ramirez for comment via email.