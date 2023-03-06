‘$25 for 3oz of Cerave you’re actually joking’: Target worker says she feels like she’s ‘committing a crime’ with adding new prices to items

A Target employee was in disbelief when she noticed the new pricing labels she had to put up on Cerave items were nearly double the price they used to be.

“Putting up these new prices feels like I’m committing a crime wym Cerave went from like 10 bucks to $24.99?! R u sure this is right,” the text overlay on the viral TikTok read.

In the video Alyssa (@alyssamfcruz), who is wearing a Target badge, holds up a sheet with updated Target pricing labels.

She proceeds to hold up a label pricing Cerave’s 3 ounce face moisturizer with SPF 30 at $24.49 and put it in front of the old label that had the product priced at $14.99. She showed the same thing with a different moisturizer by the brand that went from $13.99 to $22.49.

“I’m still in disbelief, waiting for the prank crew to come out any second now,” Alyssa said to a commenter.

The viral video has more than 2.2 million views and over 6,700 comments. “I still don’t think this is right lol,” the caption read alongside the hashtag “#help.”

Cerave is a popular skincare brand known for having good quality products at an accessible price point and available in most drugstores and retailers like Target.

People had a lot to say about the skincare brand’s sudden price increase.

“Cerave was meant to be a cheap alternative…it’s really not that good to be priced like that. Acting like they’re elta md and la roche posay,” one person said.

“Not even a subtle increase??? Companies are out of their mind,” another added.

While both Alyssa and video commenters were outraged by the skincare brand or Target seemingly jacking up their prices, it seems the price hike may have been temporary. The same moisturizer Alyssa showed that was priced at $24.99 is currently priced at $18.39 for a Target located in New York and for $16.99 in Texas.

Using the PayPal Honey browser extension, which tracks product price changes in addition to finding online coupons, The Daily Dot found that the price of the moisturizer at a New York Target did jump to $26.49 for one day (right around the time Alyssa posted her video) before leveling back out to $18.39. The other significant price change on the item in the last three months was when the price dipped to $14.99 for two weeks in December.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alyssa for comment via TikTok comment but did not immediately hear back.