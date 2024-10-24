‘I would have went to self checkout’: Target shopper finds Vitamix ringing up to $0. Then she goes to customer service

Vitamix blenders are usually expensive, some retailing for over $600. That’s why Target shopper Liyah knew something was off when she scanned a Vitamix blender she found in the clearance section, and it rang up to $0.

“So, I want to know what happens when you find a Vitamix clearance item that rings up at $0,” TikToker Liyah (@liyahleek) says, revealing the kitchen gadget in her shopping cart. She also shows the price scanner screen, which tells her the item she just scanned, the Vitamix, is “$0.00.”

What now?

In a follow-up video, the content creator shares that she took the Vitamix to customer service. “Here’s an update as to what actually happened,” she says. “I ended up taking the item over to customer service. They could only take 70% off the original price.”

While Liyah didn’t get the Vitamix for $0, she believes she still received a good deal. “The original price was $382,” she shares.

After taxes, Liyah only paid $121.98. “I ended up taking it. It was a $382 item. So, not bad,” she concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to @liyahleek via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as Target via press email. Her first video garnered over 26,000 views, and the second one got over 19,000 views.

What viewers would have done

Viewers shared that they would have taken the item to self checkout as opposed to a worker, who would bypass the sale price.

“I would have went to self check out,” one viewer wrote.

“Smfh I would’ve rang it up with other stuff. not my fault,” a second remarked.

Some viewers, like Liyah, believe she got a good deal.

“That’s a great price. I love my vitamix,” one user stated,

“Yay! The best thing I ever bought is my vitamix! That price is a steal!” a second agreed.

Why would an item ring up for $0 at Target?

An alleged Target employee explained, “I work for target that was zero dollars because it was discontinued and it was already put on sale. They should’ve gave it to you on the last price. It was probably less than $100.”

A Redditor had a similar experience to Liyah and took to the Target subreddit to ask about it. Another user echoed the Target employee’s answer. “When an item rings up as 0.00, the item is [supposed] to be salvaged out and either be tossed, donated or sent back to the DC. It’s truly up to the cashier/leaders to set the price for it. Sometimes they’ll do it cheaply, other times it could be full price,” they said.

How does Target salvage products?

Target salvages items by removing “their off-season, discontinued, defective, returned, overstock or clearance merchandise” from its database and donating or selling them, per the Outlet Girl.

