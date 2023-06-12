‘i WISH i was kidding…’: Target Starbucks barista shows 3 carts full of wasted food after 1 shift

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion and debate after sharing what he alleges are carts filled with wasted food following a shift at a Target Starbucks.

In a clip with over 976,000 views, TikTok user and Starbucks barista Aidan (@aidanstockin) shows three carts of food that he claims must be thrown out at the end of the day. In the comments section, he said that he had asked for the food to be put into the break room, but that the request was not answered. He also stated that the store was not allowed to donate the food.

“I WISH i was kidding…” he wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, many viewers alleged that their local stores did, in fact, donate uneaten food. For context, the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act protects stores that donate food from legal liability.

Per a USDA release on the topic, the act “establishes Federal protection from civil and criminal liability for persons involved in the donation and distribution of food and grocery products to needy individuals when certain criteria are met.”

“Nooo…why can’t they donate it,” asked a user.

“Our Starbucks at my target, everything gets donated to the church here,” offered another.

Some users alleged that Aidan’s request for the excess food to be placed in the break room was also a common answer to this issue.

“The only reason I love closing at target is bc Starbucks always puts the stuff in the breakroom,” wrote a commenter.

“My store just puts it all in the break room for us,” echoed a second.

“I remember when I used to work at target we had a Starbucks and if I worked the night shift they would leave those in the break room,” stated a third.

Regardless, it appears that Aidan’s store intended to throw out the three carts full of uneaten food—and TikTokers were not happy about it.

“STARBIES HAS ENOUGH MONEY TO LET PEOPLE TAKE IT FOR FREE,” exclaimed a commenter. “THEYRE LOSING PROFIT FROM IT EITHER WAY HELP.”

A further user put it more simply: “this should be illegal.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target and Starbucks via email, and Aidan via Instagram direct message.