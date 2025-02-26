‘I’ve shopped at this Target for the last 20 years’: Woman notices ‘floorwalker’ following her through Target. Then she pulls an Uno Reverse card

Every store has its own method for trying to curb shoplifting. However, while these methods may help reduce the store’s shrinkage, they can be a hassle for everyday shoppers.

For example, in recent years, many stores have begun locking their items up behind glass. This move has resulted in some visitors waiting an hour to receive the item they came to the store to pick up.

In other cases, stores employ floorwalkers who roam the business to subtly monitor people whom they believe may be at risk of shoplifting. But as one shopper recently revealed, this doesn’t always go as the store planned.

What happened with this Target floorwalker?

In a video with over 129,000 views, TikTok user @memeslife08 explains that while shopping at a Target location in Las Vegas, she experienced something strange with someone she claims was a floorwalker.

“I had no idea that me and my son were going to be on a Target undercover edition with this loss prevention officer right here,” she says, showing a man who appears to be showing up in the same areas where she is shopping.

“This particular Target I have been shopping at for the last 20+ years. I’ve spent thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars here,” she continues. “And I was super pissed, and this was incredibly uncomfortable to be followed around.”

Given this, rather than let the floorwalker focus on her, she decided to turn her attention toward him, filming him and following him as he went about the store.

“Target, this is not cool that you guys harass people when they’re shopping in your stores,” she concludes.

Does Target employ floorwalkers?

While stores like Walmart are known to employ floorwalkers, some commenters questioned whether the same practice was in place at Target.

Although some internet users have shared stories about uniformed loss prevention officers, Target has not made an official statement regarding whether it employs non-uniformed floorwalkers.

That said, one Reddit user who claimed to work for Target recounted a story in which he was attempting to be subtle while scoping out suspected shoplifters. This implies that there is a chance that some Target locations employ undercover asset protection.

‘They follow me everywhere.’

In the comments section, users offered their opinions on the practice of stores employing floorwalkers, as well as the TikToker’s reaction.

“I mean the guy is just doing his job. You never know what’s going on. Don’t steal or act suspicious and he’ll move on,” said a user. “Recording him and putting him on social media just seems immature and petty.”

“Girl i WORK at target and anytime i walk around on my breaks or come on my days off LP follows me around the whole time it’s ridiculous,” added another.

“They follow me everywhere,” stated a third. “Ulta, target, TJmaxx especially. Sick of it…stopped shopping and do online now…I look like a mom i don’t get it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and @memeslife08 via TikTok DM and comment.



