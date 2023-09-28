‘You know how much I’m paying at Kroger and Walmart?’: Parent shares PSA about Target’s Good & Gather dino nuggets

If you’re one of many Americans trying to combat the rise in food inflation that’s seen stark increases in the cost of groceries and restaurant prices, finding a deal on a popular supermarket item probably goes a long way.

There’s no shortage of shopping “hacks” that are going viral on social media, with folks demonstrating how to get the most bang for their buck, with some even sharing their food hauls are budget retailers like Dollar Tree.

A TikToker named Katie (@another_tiredmom) highlighted one such find at Target, extolling the chain’s Good & Gather dino chicken nuggets’ price point in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 194,000 likes on the popular social media platform. The clip was first shared on Sept. 8.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but this very large, 1 pound bag of dino nuggets, it’s the Target Good & Gather brand. It was $5.99,” Katie says in the video. “You know how much I’m paying at Kroger and Walmart?”

She added in a caption for the video that she’s shelling out more than double for similar offerings: “Wait wait wait ive been paying like $12.99 for this much chicken nuggz at kroger/albertsons/regular grocery stores. Thank you target for this!”

According to the Target-branded Dino Nuggets’ macronutrients, a single serving is 4 pieces, which contains 10 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 grams of fat, totaling 220 calories for each serving with around 10 servings per bag. If you’ve got kids who are picky eaters or need a quick and easy protein to toss into an air fryer that’ll only cost you a few coins per meal, these could be a viable option. Altough Katie says that the bag is one pound in her video, it’s closer to 2, as its label indicates it’s 1lb and 13 ounces.

There are a number of other TikTokers who agreed with Katie. One lauded the store’s offering stating that they’re not only inexpensive, but they’re darn tasty too: “And they’re so good sometimes they have 15% off good and gather you just have to clip it on your phone before check out.”

Another user said that Target’s grocery prices, generally speaking, are relatively low when compared to other stores. “Targets prices are INCREDIBLE. (Not to gatekeep but look at the grape prices) amazing,” they said.

This sentiment was echoed by someone else, who said, “Seriously they have some good prices on grocery items, great quality too.”

“Everyone hates on target but they literally have the best prices and rewards,” another TikTok user wrote.

A further commenter said that they don’t even have children and they enjoy eating the nugs. “I’m 31 and I buy these no kids,” they professed.

Popular penny pinching blog, The Krazy Koupon Lady compared prices of 19 popular items at various retailers in a June 2023 shopping test.

The most affordable store for the listed items was Sam’s Club, leaving shoppers with a total bill of $76.40. The second most affordable option was Target at $84.25, and Costco didn’t trail too far behind with an $86.14 final bill of sale.

Sam’s Club does require a membership to visit, however, if you consistently purchase similar products routinely, the savings one accrues could more than account for the price of annual access to the bulk retailer. Target’s price points, however, with its Circle Rewards program and accessibility of stores, might make it a more enticing option for some patrons.

According to Walmart’s website, there are several 1lb and up offerings that are either similarly priced to, or better, than the Good & Gather brand Katie showed off in her video, like this 22-ounce bag of Purdue Chicken Breast and Vegetable nuggets for $6.98. Kroger does indeed sell a box of dino nuggets for $12.99, however, it’s a 56-ounce box, which is 3 1/2 pounds.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target and Katie via email for further comment.