‘Walmart would never’: Woman buys cake pop from Target. Then she bites into it

TikToker Amitherealcatman (@amitherealcatman) recently shared a shocking discovery in a viral video after purchasing cake pops from Target. In the video, she explains, “There’s mold in the cake pops I bought last night. My daughter bit into them on Easter.”

The viral video has 87,200 views and hundreds of comments.

Viewers share similar experiences

Many viewers shared similar experiences of unknowingly buying moldy products from stores like Target and others.

“This happened to me but I got mine at Dillons (Midwest core), but it wasn’t until I started chewing that I realized it was moldy,” one commenter said.

“I bought moldy/expired donuts from Target once, didn’t realize, and almost puked,” another viewer shared.

One more added, “Bro, one time I bought a moldy Twinkie. I never thought that could happen.”

Another viewer recounted a similar experience: “One time I bought chocolate donuts (the ones in the bag) and they were moldy. I didn’t notice until I took a big bite and threw up from the stench.”

Many viewers also shared recommendations on what to do.

@amitherealcatman SO gross! This is also the only pack that someone didn’t destroy in the store!!😡 ♬ sonido original – dinoedits_superandom🦖

Suggestions on dealing with moldy cake pop

A Target employee commented, “I work at Target! This is something that a claim would be filed for. You can return them too and get your money back!”

Others echoed this advice: “Target has a great return policy, so 100% return them and then call corporate to complain.”

“Please call and complain! To Target AND Favorite Day if they have a separate 1-800 number! As the employee who has to stock these, I promise you we’re as frustrated with them as you are,” another Target employee shared, to which TikToker Amitherealcatman responded, “This happens a lot, I take it!?” followed by a crying emoji.

The viewer responded, suggesting that the cake pops are often problematic. “The quality is always just hit or miss; they either do great up until their best-by date or they get absolutely disgusting in a day or two,” they shared.

Amitherealcatman isn’t the first TikToker to take to the platform to advise against moldy cake pops. TikToker Paxton (@paxknowsplaces) also shared in a video that they found mold in their Target cake pops.

Target’s return policy

Target’s return policy states, “You can return your damaged or defective item to any Target store for a full refund with no restocking fees.” Customers who need assistance are encouraged to contact Target.com or reach Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869.

Target isn’t the only place serving moldy cake pops. Many Reddit users have shared how they also found mold in their cake pops from Starbucks.

One user shared, “Just happend to us. My son was eating a cake pop and half of it fell. Mold. Then I opened the other cake pop and it came in half easy and mold all on the outside. Now we are freaking out. [Expletive] cake pops.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and Amitherealcatman via TikTok comment.

