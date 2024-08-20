‘I have to ask’: Target shopper gets stopped by security guard at entrance. She can’t believe why

Some people have had a flattering experience of being well-over 21 and being carded at a local bar or restaurant. But one woman was more confused than thrilled when it happened at her local Target.

Alyssa Dejesus (@alyssa_dejesus) shared a surprising encounter she had with a Chicago-based Target security guard. The 24-year-old content creator and podcast host’s video was viewed almost 900,000 times.

“I’m at Target right now and I just got stopped by a security guard before walking in,” DeJesus begins.

“He was like, ‘I have to ask how old are you?’ … That was such a weird question to be asked … by a security guard. And this is why,” Dejesus says. She pans the camera to a Target sign. It reads: “All guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at this Target store.”

“I’m literally 24, so, good to know,” she quips as the video ends.

In the caption, DeJesus wrote, “That’s what I get for leaving my house without makeup on.”

Viewers weigh in on Target’s age policy

In the comments section, users shared their opinions on the new policy.

“OK but I love that stores are doing this,” one user wrote.

“I get it, but at 16 I had a job, a car, and money and my parents did not want to go to Target with me,” a second person added.

“As a retail employee I wish more stores would do this. I’ve finished working on table displays just to watch teenagers intentionally knock over stacked t-shirts, or they throw shirts off the hanger,” came a third remark.

Is this happening at other Target locations?

Target made headlines back in April of this year for a Washington, D.C.’s location implementation of the policy. It prohibited unaccompanied minors from entering its store with the same sign seen in DeJesus’ video.

Retail Dive reports that the store, located in the DC USA Mall in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in D.C., boasts the same policy as the entire mall. Mall visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Why are retailers turning unaccompanied minors away?

According to La Voce di New York, Target as well as other major retailers have been “hit substantially by inventory shrinkage, with some CEOs saying the extent of this is unsustainable for profitability.” The policy, which appeared as early as December 2023, aims to help with profit loss for the company and reduce juvenile theft.

A Bakersfield, California Target location made news this month for turning several teens away for being unaccompanied after 4pm. The Target is also location in a mall, Valley Plaza.

“They had asked us to leave and we asked why and they said we couldn’t go in without a parent or guardian. We’re like, ‘Can we at least go inside to get Starbucks real quick?’ and they said ‘No,’” one of the teens told KBAK.

Is this a nationwide Target policy?

As Target has not released an official statement on the policy, it is unclear if it is a company-wide rule soon to be in all Target stores or simply one set by mall owners who enforce policies as they see fit.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alyssa DeJesus via email and Target via email for more information.

