‘Why it kinda look good’: Taco Bell workers make mac and cheese out of Cinnamon Twists

Those who live más know what’s up: Taco Bell’s classic ingredients can be remixed to make a million variations on crunchy, beefy, and cheesy bliss. But you can’t find one employee’s literal twist on a classic comfort food on the restaurant’s menu.

In a viral TikTok video posted on April 23, an employee can be seen sampling mac and cheese made from Taco Bell’s Cinnamon Twists and Nacho Cheese Sauce, according to the caption posted by user Bre Dominguez.

In the video, the employee stirs up a pretty convincing mac and cheese in a commercial pan, even sprinkling a little black pepper for an extra kick.

“Why it look kinda good,” one user commented.

“Taco bell should sell this,” another wrote.

As of Tuesday, the TikTok post racked up 10,200 likes and 294,000 views.

“As a former taco bell manager, I did this and this actually VERY good lol,” a user commented. Several other users claiming to be past or present Taco Bell employees confessed that they’d made the creative concoction themselves in the past. And yes, it tastes great, several said.

It’s not the weirdest idea, honestly. The Nacho Cheese Sauce—made with nonfat milk and cheese whey, among other ingredients—already has the right consistency for mac and cheese. Before they’re fried, puffed up, and coated in cinnamon and sugar, Taco Bell’s Cinnamon Twists look like rotini, even if they’re not actually traditional pasta. “The twists are a mixture of wheat flour, yellow corn meal, rice flour and salt,” Taco Bell told Delish in 2020. Dominguez told one commenter that the twists for the mac and cheese were boiled in water.

Also last month, a hack to make Rotel-and-queso-style dip using only Taco Bell ingredients went viral, racking up 2.1 million views.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dominguez and Taco Bell for comment.

For the average Taco Bell customer, a side of nacho mac and cheese will be even more elusive than the restaurant’s beloved-yet-scarce Mexican Pizza. One user in the comments asked, “how do i order this in the app?”

Dominguez replied: “Lol no possible way (unless) you work at a Taco Bell and make it yourself or know someone.”