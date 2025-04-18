Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item—this time for longer

Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite: Its crispy chicken nuggets.

The fast food chain confirmed the return on Thursday, saying the limited-time menu item will be available again nationwide starting April 24—this time sticking around for longer, with plans to become a permanent menu item by 2026.

The nuggets were originally released in December 2024 and quickly became a surprise hit among customers, selling out in under a week and hailed for their protein.

What makes the nuggets so beloved

These aren’t just any chicken nuggets. Taco Bell’s take is marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, then coated in crushed tortilla chips before being fried to a golden crisp.

They’ll be available in a five-piece option with one dipping sauce or a 10-piece with two sauces. Customers can also opt for a full combo, which includes Nacho Fries, a side of nacho cheese, and a large drink.

Customers will be able to pick from three available sauces: Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, Bell Sauce, and Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

Taco Bell is also pushing its new Cantina Chicken Menu, which rolled out earlier this year and includes shredded chicken tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.

The crispy nuggets are a meatier addition to the brand’s recent chicken-forward strategy.

Fans are glad they’re back—but not everyone’s satisfied

Online, users had plenty to say about the announcement.

“Yes, make the chicken nobody asked for permanent but let’s keep the volcano menu in the vault! Brilliant!” one Redditor joked on a r/fastfood thread.

“They weren’t pretty, but they were tasty,” someone else wrote.

Others were just glad to get another shot: “I really was surprised by how much I liked them. I was only able to try them once, but I really enjoyed them.”

“No one asked for this,” one user commented on a TikTok video announcing the return of the nuggets.

