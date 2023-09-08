‘If it’s not on the menu, you tell them it’s on the menu’: Customer shares how he ‘robs’ Taco Bell by ordering the Classic Combo

A customer recently shared a hack for how to save money but still eat your fill when dining at Taco Bell—by getting the tried-and-true classic combo.

In the video, TikToker Playcub (@playcub) demonstrates how he routinely “robs” Taco Bell by ordering the Classic Combo. The video has been viewed a million times and gained over 205,000 likes as of publication.

Sitting in his car at the Taco Bell drive-thru, Playcub explains how to get the most bang for your buck.

“I’m about to rob these motherf*ckers,” he says to the camera before ordering. “I know what they got and I know how to get it. We’re about to run up Taco Bell for the low.”

He then orders a classic combo with a Mountain Dew and substitutes the cinnamon twists with chips and cheese. His total comes out to $6.98.

He offers another piece of advice: “If it’s not on the menu you tell them it’s on the menu.”

Once he receives his meal he elaborates on how good of a deal the classic combo is: “If you go to Taco Bell you’re most likely going to spend more than 8 dollars. This order comes with a large soda, it comes with a taco, it comes with a five-layer burrito, and it comes with chips and cheese. Listen, we come back again and again. I haven’t had Taco Bell since high school. When I discovered the classic combo…we go at least three times a week.”

Many viewers pointed out that the app and the cravings boxes offer better deals.

“Get the app bro mad special deals,” a user said.

“Or just pay 10 cents more and build your own cravings box,” a second added.

“5$ box has more and is under 6 dollars? Who you robbing?” a third asked.

Even a Taco Bell employee chimed in: “Bruh, it’s at the bottom of the cravings menu. (I do put the menu boards out for my store).”

Others pointed out that the drive-thru workers must have heard everything the TikToker said about the classic combo.

“They can still hear you even talking that quiet,” a user said.

“Im ngl if some dude came up in a drive thru telling me they “know all the tricks” I’d honestly be so annoyed. Like ok and?” another added.

“I hope you know they can hear you when you’re talking to the camera,” a third explained.

Unlike many fast food chains since the pandemic, Taco Bell has been expanding in recent years. The company announced in 2022 that it plans on operating 10,000 stores in the US within the next 10 years. Currently, Taco Bell has 7,817 locations across the country.

With new reward plans, redesigned restaurants, and a changing menu that regularly brings back fan favorites, the fast food chain appears to be on its way to meeting its goal. Taco Bell now also offers a slew of healthy options.

But although the company seems to be thriving, it has received mixed reviews. Some accuse Taco Bell of skimping on quality ingredients to keep their prices low, and a class action lawsuit in 2011 claimed the restaurant didn’t use enough beef to advertise it as an ingredient in its meals.

The Daily Dot reached out to Playcub via TikTok comments and Taco Bell via email for further information.