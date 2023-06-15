‘I got fired for telling my boss something similar’: Esthetics student says she was kicked out of school for correcting teacher on the point of Juneteenth

In a viral TikTok video that has been liked over 779,000 times as of publication, user BLM (@geaux_kaay) says she was kicked out of school for correcting the institution’s director on the real reason behind Juneteenth celebrations.

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved black Americans. Since it became a federal holiday in 2021, a number of institutions and corporations have started to adopt the yearly celebration. It is heralded as the “longest running African-American holiday” and even been called “America’s second Independence Day.”

In her video, the TikToker addresses the camera directly as she describes the incident. “Today I got kicked out of school because the director at my school didn’t like the feedback that I had for her about something she said in class.”

The content creator, who was going to school at Tricoci University to become an esthetician, said the alleged incident began during a typical group meeting to discuss upcoming events at the school.

Apparently, her director announced the school would be celebrating Juneteenth, but as a “diverse holiday” instead of for the original intended purpose — a celebration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

“I immediately got turned off by that because it’s Juneteenth,” she explained.

The TikToker said she approached the director to speak to her in private and offer feedback about the announcement.

“Juneteenth isn’t a diverse holiday,” she reportedly told the administrator in private. “Its not when we celebrate diversity. We celebrate African American independence.”

The administrator doubled-down and allegedly told the student to mind her own business, reiterating the fact that the school planned to celebrate the day as a “diverse holiday.” After returning to her class, she says other students asked what happened with the director, because they also agreed that the wording of the announcement was problematic. That’s when the director stormed into the classroom and demanded the TikToker leave the premises.

“Get your stuff and leave, you will be suspended,” the director allegedly told her in front of the rest of the class.

An argument broke out between the student and the school administrator and things only escalated from there. Eventually, the director threatened to call the police on the student and even pulled at her backpack while trying to forcibly remove her from the school’s premises.

The altercation spilled over to an area where the beauty school’s clients were waiting for services. “She told the clients ‘I’m trying to remove this racist from my building, she won’t leave,'” the student said. The director also called the student a racist for correcting her about the true meaning of Juneteenth’s celebration.

But the incident didn’t end there. Apparently, the administrator also called the police and reported that the student tried to attack her.

In the comments sections, many were concerned and appalled by the administrator’s behavior.

“The audacity of this whole thing starting because you politely and respectfully pulled someone to the side and gave an opinion,” one user said.

“You are not at fault , you are communicating with a concern that you wanted to express and doing it professionally,” another commented. “Don’t let her bully you.”

Others also shared similar experiences and offered tips on what to do next.

“I got fired for telling my boss something similar and now I’m suing her for retaliation,” one TikToker shared.

“Mam! My director ( an attorney) ask that I advise you that this is an easy case. Get an attorney . Get that money,” another urged.

As the TikToker concluded in her video, “All of this because she didn’t like that I didn’t like that Juneteenth should be celebrated as a diverse holiday.”

The Daily Dot contacted the TikTok creator via TikTok comments and Tricoci University via phone and Instagram direct message.