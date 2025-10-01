“We love Bad Bunny”: Bride wonders if she should cancel her wedding because she just realized it’s on Super Bowl Sunday…in South Florida

Weddings can take years to plan. However, one bride considers canceling her Miami event just months before the big day after realizing it’s on Super Bowl Sunday.

Why is the bride considering cancelling Super Bowl wedding?

In a video with over 29,000 views, TikToker Mia McClain (@mia_mcclain) says she found out a month ago that the Super Bowl was scheduled for her wedding day.

She says she didn’t care initially, as both she and her fiancé both identify as “theater kids.”

However, she has a change of heart after learning that Puerto Rican pop artist Bad Bunny will perform during the halftime show, according to CNN.

“We love Bad Bunny. Like, literally, I think our reception entrance song is going to be a Bad Bunny song. But our wedding is in South Florida,” she says, noting Bad Bunny’s popularity in Miami.

She suspects that some guests will be annoyed to miss the halftime show in lieu of her wedding reception.

On-screen text reads, “Do I cancel my wedding, yes or no?”

What do viewers think she should do?

In the comments, viewers offer solutions for the bride to enjoy the halftime show without canceling her event.

“Hear me out – big screens at the reception get rolled out and y’all cut the cake, then everyone eats it during the halftime show,” one writes.

“Play the halftime show and turn it off after it send the men to watch in another room. Bad Bunny is playing your wedding, shake ya ass,” another suggests.

“I genuinely would do a halftime watch party at the reception and LET PEOPLE KNOW THAT,” a third adds.

However, some suggest that she move the wedding date.

“Team move the date. People will watch the game on their phones during your reception and be disrespectful, and that would make me cry, so,” a commenter notes.

“My wedding was during March Madness, and it was in a beautiful venue—but I could hear the bar downstairs during our vows,” another shares.

The Daily Dot reached out to McClain via email for further comment.

