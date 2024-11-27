‘The only cold medicine you need’: Woman says just buy this over-the-counter medication—not NyQuil or TheraFlu. Does it work?

A TikTok user recently sparked conversation after sharing what she claims is a better alternative to Nyquil or Theraflu for cold relief.

Featured Video

In the video, which has over 957,500 views, @crysstok explains that she first came across the advice on TikTok last year, tried it herself, and now wants to pass it along to others.

“This winter,” @crysstok begins, “I do not want to see y’all buying Dayquil, Nyquil, Theraflu. None of that.”

For anyone who’s serious about getting rid of their cold, the TikToker has a better alternative.

Advertisement

What medication does she suggest?

“What you will do instead is go to the pharmacy counter,” she says. “You will ask for Sudafed,” adding that if taken correctly it is “guaranteed to get rid of your cold.”

According to her, medications such as the one she previously mentioned have one “sitting there sick for the next 7-to-10 days.”

For the TikToker, Sudafed works wonders. “I took Sudafed, and I was feeling better in like two days.”

Advertisement

“No jokes, buy Sudafed this winter,” she concluded.

Does the medication actually work?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, pseudoephedrine, the active ingredient in Sudafed, is a decongestant that “treats a runny or stuffy nose.” Additionally, it can be used for sinus congestion and pressure.

However, experts recommend consulting your doctor before taking Sudafed. The medication has been known to worsen conditions such as diabetes, glaucoma, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

Advertisement

Moreover, it’s worth noting that while Sudafed may help some with decongestion, the flu comes with other symptoms such as headaches, coughs, sore throats, and more, symptoms which pseudoephedrine doesn’t treat.

To resolve these other symptoms, you may need to supplement with other medications such as dextromethorphan and acetaminophen, found in common flu medicine.

Viewers sound off

In the comments, some users agreed with the TikToker’s advice, but others weren’t so convinced.

Advertisement

“ENT experience here. Sudafed can help but doesn’t work for everyone,” remarked a third. “Saline nasal rinse y’all… and AFRIN NASAL SPRAY. Can’t stress that enough.”

“Pharmacy tech [here], DayQuil, NyQuil, and Theraflu it just lets the mucus sit on your chest and doesn’t get rid of it,” noted one user. “Sudafed is your best bet it helped me a lot.”

NyQuil can take a couple of days to leave your system. According to the American Medical Association (AMA), both NyQuil and Theraflu can help treat colds but it depends.

That’s because all of these medications are about treating symptoms.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, there is no cure for the common cold, it’s all about treating the symptoms and keeping you as comfortable as possible while the virus runs its course,” Dr. Brittany Chan of Spring, Texas told the AMA. “Your best bet is asking your doctor or pharmacist. They can always guide you down the right road based on your symptoms, as opposed to just arbitrarily trial and error. We want to be very conscious and thoughtful about what we put in our bodies and for what reason.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @crysstok, Sudafed, NyQuil, and Theraflu for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.