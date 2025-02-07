‘That would drive me insane’: Woman takes coffee to-go in Subaru Outback. Then she realizes the dealership left out something important

The modern car has a lot of cupholders, and over the years, the number of cupholders per person has only gone up. As noted by The Autopian in June 2024, there are cars currently on the market that have four cupholders per potential occupant.

However, there is a reason manufacturers prioritize cupholders. According to a survey conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2007, consumers considered the number of cupholders in a car more important than its fuel efficiency when deciding on a purchase.

While that opinion shifted as gas prices increased, that did not stop auto manufacturers from attempting to add more cupholders to a car—which occasionally proved more annoying than beneficial.

As noted in a 2023 piece for Business Insider, drivers are reporting increased levels of frustration with their cupholders.

“Consumers are reporting that cars are getting the sizes and locations of the cupholders wrong as ‘prime real estate’ space inside the car is taken up with new features such as a wireless phone charging pad,” writes author Lloyd Lee, citing Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at JD Power.

Furthermore, when a car has a cupholder in the right place, they aren’t perfect. This is what TikTok user Nicole De Anda (@bummerpunk) revealed in a video with over 378,000 views.

What’s wrong with the Subaru Outback’s cupholders?

In her video, De Anda explains why she believes that “the worst thing about the [Subaru] Outback is the deep frickin’ cupholders.”

To demonstrate, she puts a coffee drink into one of the cupholders. The drink goes all the way to the bottom, popping off its lid in the process.

“If I put my cup in here, it’s gone. It’s lost,” she says. “How am I supposed to grab this?”

In the caption, she adds, “@Subaru of America, Inc. explain pls. I love you, but also too many drinks have been lost in this black hole of a cup holder.”

Is something missing from her car?

In the comments section, some users were quick to point out that not all Subaru models are like this—and that, just maybe, De Anda’s used car dealership may have forgotten to give her something with her car.

“Did you buy your car used? It’s supposed to come with a removable booster. The previous owners might have gotten rid of it,” a user wrote.

“I actually bought it used from a Subaru dealership! LOL I’m gonna ask them if they forgot to give me something,” the TikToker replied.

Subaru indeed offers inserts for its cupholders that accommodate shorter drinks. In a follow-up video, the TikToker reveals she purchased the inserts. The cup holders now work as intended.

In the comments section, users revealed their woes about the current state of car cupholders.

“Try having cup holders that are too short,” a user wrote.

“I wish the crosstrek was like that! My cupholders are cone shaped,” added another.

“The RAV4 is the same way! I have 3 car coasters in mine to give my drinks a boost!” exclaimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Subaru via email and De Anda via TikTok direct message and comment.



