‘DID THEY JUST ACCIDENTALLY CANCEL STUDENT LOAN DEBT?’: Woman stops paying student loans. Then Credit Karma emails her that her score went up 155 points

Wish they would cancel student loans? According to this person, we may be one step closer. This TikToker explains what happened to their loans after not paying them for over 100 days.

Featured Video

Student loans erased?

According to Zoey (@beaningzoey), she got some good news after not paying her student loans for some days. Zoey explains she had stopped paying her student loans and emailed the Department of Education in an effort to have some of the payments removed. She says she did so to keep Elon Musk’s from having his hands on sensitive data that left many concerned. And it appears it worked.

“I get an email from Credit Karma today and they told me, ‘Hey girl, you know you did good, nice work, it’s current,’” says Zoey. She says the late payments were erased and that her bill was up to date. As a result, her credit score jumped 155 points.

Advertisement

“So I click on it and it says, ‘The Department of Education changed your account from 120 days late to current,’ which meant that my payments were now current. But I ain’t pay, I’m not paying I don’t know what else to tell you Im not paying,” Zoey says.

Zoey then proceeds to hypothesize that perhaps the closing of the Department of Education had something to do with it since the announcement of the executive order to close was made the day Zoey uploaded this video, March 20.

“I think the Republicans didn’t think this [expletive] through,” Zoey says.

Her video earned 351,700 views as of March 29.

Advertisement

Could it be?

Is there any hope for student loans actually being erased under the current Trump administration if the Department of Education is closed? According to this Forbes article addressing exactly that, no. However, how they are administered could change. Considering that federal departments don’t just close but rather get absorbed into other branches and responsibilities delegated, “oversight of federal student loans would likely shift to another agency, such as the Treasury Department or a newly created entity.”

Viewers weigh in on their hopes for loans

“Can we convince the doge people that student loans are DEI? Maybe that’ll get them to delete them,” one user commented.

Advertisement

“You can dispute the credit and say ‘there was a data breach that compromised my personal and financial data, violating FERPA and title IV, I request a full cancellation of all student loan debt,’” says another.

“Never buying a house. Running my car into the ground. Cant afford to change apartments. So. I will move to another country and start over with nothing rather than pay those student loans,” another person wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zoey for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Credit Karma via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.