‘Just clocked in’: Starbucks night shift worker exposes the mess morning shift leaves for him

In a viral TikTok video, a night shift worker at Starbucks clocks in only to discover the morning shift has left him a mess.

During the 15-second clip, TikToker @thelonestar_barista slowly pans the camera, exposing the disaster left by the morning crew. They left the counters cluttered and covered with an assortment of dirty cups, milk cartons, crusty syrup stands, sticky surfaces, unfinished beverages, spills, and more. They clogged sinks and filled them with dirty dishes and blenders, and foamy white liquids.

While he moves the camera, the frustrated barista says, “If I don’t do it, nobody is.” As explained in this article, often there is a disparity between morning and night shift workloads. Night shift workers must maintain the store during their shift, while also cleaning, restocking, and ensuring everything is ready for the next day.

The video has nearly 300,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Many viewers related to the barista’s frustrations, sharing their own experiences working within the service industry and having to pick up after the morning crew. “That’s why I quit Starbucks. I was tired of doing everyone’s job,” someone commented.

“This is what I used to walk into as a closer and then the next day, openers would be mad the lids weren’t refilled,” another added.

One viewer even argued, “I’ve always said night shift should be getting paid more than the day shift since we have to clean the whole store and then some.”

Folks who have worked morning shifts also chimed in to express sympathy. “Coming from an opener… how? I can not leave my mess behind…I would feel bad having people clean up after me,” one said.

Another viewer shared how this additional stress in an already high-paced environment affected them. “I worked at a Starbucks is Target. I feel this. I had to leave because it got so bad for my mental health and I got burnt out,” they shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thelonestar_barista via TikTok comment and to Starbucks via email.