‘I’m gonna be wearing it for a long-a** time’: Starbucks worker says she’s going to keep wearing ‘I’m training’ pin so customers are nice to her

A Starbucks worker seems to have found a simple hack for ensuring customers are continuously patient with her.

In the video, Onyinye (@enangha) appears to be filming in the backroom of the Starbucks she works at. In the clip, Onyinye says she came to the realization that her large white “I’m training” button will be useful far past her training period.

She says she noticed that customers are a lot nicer to her when she messes up their drink orders because they’re aware that she’s a trainee and is still learning the ropes at the coffee chain.

But, she’s sure that won’t be the case anymore when they have not context about her training level and expect her to be quick and make no mistakes.

“Idc im gonna be wearing it for a long ass time,” the caption read.

According to a Quora thread from a few years ago, Starbucks generally trains baristas for about two weeks, or sometimes 20 total hours, but this can vary by location.

The person in the thread said that they don’t think that’s nearly enough training time, given that the coffee giant regularly drops new drinks that require their own preparation. They added that from their experience, it generally takes three months for a new barista to feel confident making the full menu.

The video has more than 37,000 views and dozens of comments.

“When they go low I go lowER,” the most popular comment read.

According to the comments section, it doesn’t seem the training pin is standard practice at Starbucks. In reply to a commenter who shared that they never got one, Onyinye said that her manager made them for their location’s trainees.

One commenter said that if they were in Onyinye’s position, they’d also keep the pin on for as long as possible.

“Fuck it, keep that shit on for YEARS,” the person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Onyinye for comment via Instagram direct message and to Starbucks via email.