‘HR investigated me for the secret recipe’: Starbucks employee says he was fired after cooking a steak in the store’s oven

'They should have promoted you instead, I'm tired of the 3D printed sandwiches.'

Posted on Mar 21, 2023

Sometimes doing a good thing doesn’t always go over well. And that’s what one Starbucks employee recently learned when they made steak tacos for themself and their co-workers using the oven at their place of work. 

In a recent TikTok video, user @fugnarr chronicles how they made steak tacos while at work—cooking the steak in the Starbucks location’s convection oven and placing pieces of steak in tacos with all the key fixings. 

The TikToker then shows themselves in the parking lot with the caption, “Goodbye Starbucks, that steak was fire.” The video also includes @fugnarr in a picture with what appears to be “notice of separation” papers. 

“Steak so scrumptious HR investigated me for the secret recipe,” @fugnarr captioned the video. 

@fugnarr steak so scrumptious HR investigated me for the secret recipe #freesammie #starbucks ♬ The Most Wanted Person In The United States – 100 gecs

In the comments section of the video, @fugnarr said that a coworker had “tattled” on them. However, they also gave the details on how they prepared the steak using the Starbucks oven. “Turkey pesto button x3 times then flip and 3 more Turkey pestos,” they explained.

A Starbucks supervisor noted in the subreddit r/Starbucks that employees are not supposed to warm up personal food in the restaurant’s ovens. Starbucks has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment. 

Commenters on @fugnarr’s video seemed to sympathize with the barista. 

“They should’ve promoted you instead I’m tired of the 3D printed sandwiches,” one commenter said. 

“You were just reheating your lunch, wrongful termination fr,” another commenter said. 

The Daily Dot reached out to @fugnarr via TikTok comment. 

*First Published: Mar 21, 2023, 12:06 pm CDT

Allyson Waller is freelance writer for the Daily Dot. She’s a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and has written for other publications such as the New York Times and the Miami Herald. Outside of the journalism world, some of her joys include delving into book recommendations from TikTok, listening to pop culture podcasts, and playing with her dog, Theo.

