‘HR investigated me for the secret recipe’: Starbucks employee says he was fired after cooking a steak in the store’s oven

Sometimes doing a good thing doesn’t always go over well. And that’s what one Starbucks employee recently learned when they made steak tacos for themself and their co-workers using the oven at their place of work.

In a recent TikTok video, user @fugnarr chronicles how they made steak tacos while at work—cooking the steak in the Starbucks location’s convection oven and placing pieces of steak in tacos with all the key fixings.

The TikToker then shows themselves in the parking lot with the caption, “Goodbye Starbucks, that steak was fire.” The video also includes @fugnarr in a picture with what appears to be “notice of separation” papers.

“Steak so scrumptious HR investigated me for the secret recipe,” @fugnarr captioned the video.

In the comments section of the video, @fugnarr said that a coworker had “tattled” on them. However, they also gave the details on how they prepared the steak using the Starbucks oven. “Turkey pesto button x3 times then flip and 3 more Turkey pestos,” they explained.

A Starbucks supervisor noted in the subreddit r/Starbucks that employees are not supposed to warm up personal food in the restaurant’s ovens. Starbucks has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Commenters on @fugnarr’s video seemed to sympathize with the barista.

“They should’ve promoted you instead I’m tired of the 3D printed sandwiches,” one commenter said.

“You were just reheating your lunch, wrongful termination fr,” another commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @fugnarr via TikTok comment.