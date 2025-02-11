‘The amount of parents I saw give them to toddlers was actually insane’: Starbucks barista issues warning about Refreshers

Going to Starbucks is always a nice treat to give to yourself and anyone involved. Getting a nice Frappuccino, a pup cup for the dog, or grabbing a Refresher for your kid certainly brings a smile to all.

Well, it turns out that the Refreshers may not be the best thing to get your kids at Starbucks.

In a TikTok, with over 303,000 views, a former Starbucks barista (@unstable.supern0vaaa) issues a warning for those buying Starbucks Refreshers for kids.

What ingredient in the Starbucks Refreshers is harmful to kids?

In her TikTok, the former barista reveals that each Starbucks Refresher has caffeine. According to Starbucks, each serving of a Refresher approximates around 45-55 mg of caffeine. To put it into perspective, the USDA says one shot of espresso is 64 mg.

So, when you order your kid a Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher, you’re pretty much getting them a shot of espresso.

Why is caffeine harmful for kids?

According to most medical advice, no amount of caffeine should be consumed before the age of 12. Children and adolescents should avoid caffeine because their nervous system and cardiovascular systems are still developing.

Johns Hopkins claims too much caffeine intake at a young age can increase anxiety, heart rate, blood pressure, acid reflux, and sleep disturbance. Too much caffeine for a kid is dangerous and can become toxic if consumed in a high dose.

What drinks should you order your kids instead?

As mentioned, typically, for any kids under 12, it’s best to stay away from caffeine. It may be tempting to buy frozen blended drinks for kids, but many of these menu items will sneakily contain caffeine.

To avoid getting a caffeinated drink for your child, simply ask the barista if any is in there. Steamed milk, herbal tea, or hot chocolate are good alternatives for kids’ drinks at Starbucks.

So, what did the viewers think about Starbucks Refreshers?

“So many people think it’s just juice,” one commented.

“I warned a woman that there’s caffeine and she’s told me her kids won’t care because they’re babies,” one shared.

“Literally I tell the parents this every time they order one,” another Starbucks barista added.

“Honestly Starbucks should offer a caffeine free version for people who want the taste but not the caffeine,” one added.

The Daily Dot has contacted @unstable.supern0vaaa via TikTok direct message and comment. It also contacted Starbucks via email.

