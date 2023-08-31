‘Caramel Crunch Frappuccino with 28 pumps of caramel sauce?’: Starbucks customer orders ‘whatever’ the car in front of her ordered. It backfires

A Starbucks customer went through the drive-thru and asked for “whatever” the car in front of her ordered. The drive-thru attendant decided to have a little fun at her expense.

Tina (@thatgoodstuff) starts off by telling the camera she’s a “little nervous” because the car in front of her took a long time to place her order, indicating it was a big, or complicated, order.

“A Caramel Crunch Frappuccino with 28 pumps of caramel sauce? And I think they wanted, like, five of them. Is that OK?” the barista says.

A stunned Tina replies, “They wanted how many?”

The barista repeats, “They wanted five.”

“Oh, shit,” Tina says while nervously laughing.

“It’s just a joke. They just got a Strawberry Refresher with light ice,” the barista clarifies.

Tina seems relieved. “OK, great. I’ll take that,” she says before the video cuts to her enjoying the beverage and rating it a six out of 10.

Tina’s video garnered over 16,000 views within a day, and viewers enjoyed the barista’s joke.

“I’d definitely mess with someone like this if I worked in fast food,” one said.

“Oh so he’s funny,” another viewer wrote.

While the drink the barista initially named may sound made-up, one viewer pointed out that he may have had some real-life inspo.

“Crazy thing is that people actually do order drinks like that,” they shared.

This is true. One barista shared that a tall coffee with like 20 Splendas is actually a pretty common order. That barista shared with the Daily Dot the most bizarre order she’s ever received: “A grande iced latte with no ice, 30 pumps of caramel, and she would order it twice a day.”

