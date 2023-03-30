“I’m just imagining all the ways I’m going to hear ‘Oleato’ mispronounced”: Starbucks barista roasts the new Oleato drinks

Starbucks started rolling out its new Oleato beverages in some parts of the U.S. on March 23, and consumers and baristas on TikTok have had a lot to say about them. The drinks have gone so viral that there is even speculation they are a PR stunt to distract from the former CEO testifying in front of a Senate committee about Starbucks’ treatment of unionizing baristas.

TikToker Meghin (@sbwubarista) is just one of the thousands of baristas advocating for Starbucks stores to unionize, according to info featured on her TikTok account. She often posts Starbucks-related content, so it was on-brand for her to dedicate a whole TikTok to Starbucks’ latest creation: a combination of olive oil and coffee.

In the clip, which has since been viewed over 23,000 times, Meghin features the POS system screen that showcases all the base drinks customers can order, like a “latte” or “mocha.” What Meghin wasn’t expecting to see when she went to work that day was a new addition to the screen: an Oleato latte with oat milk. To convey her disapproval, Meghin uses a sound featuring YouTuber Trisha Paytas saying, “Hey everyone, uh, I’m already crying.”

Even though the drink has only been in select stores for a week or less, baristas are already fed up. “I’m just imagining all the ways I’m going to hear ‘Oleato’ get mispronounced,” Meghin added in a comment when responding to another barista who questioned the addition.

Customers and baristas also expressed dismay over the decision to discontinue the raspberry syrup but add a drink like this.

“So they’re getting rid of raspberry but adding olive oil. to be a partner,” one apparent barista said.

“I’m taking out the Starbucks CEO for taking my raspberry away for OLIVE OIL,” a customer joked.

When asked about the discontinuation of the raspberry syrup, a Starbucks spokesperson told HITC the company “continually evaluate[s] the items on our menu, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers and our business priorities.”

If the company does eventually phase out products people aren’t purchasing, then Oleato-haters shouldn’t worry as these drinks don’t seem too popular and therefore won’t remain on the menu. However, even if it’s all bad, there’s a ton of hype surrounding these drinks. Customers may continue to hate-purchase these drinks out of curiosity or to make good TikTok content by taste-testing them on camera.

The Daily Dot reached out to Meghin via TikTok comment and to Starbucks via press email.