‘Better idea to just order the refresher’: Customer tries Starbucks new frozen lemonade

It’s TikTok taste-test time. Up to bat: Starbucks’ new frozen lemonade.

Creator Annie (@ann1ethebanan1e) recently posted a video reviewing the beverage chain’s new summer drink. The video has almost 12,000 views and more than 600 likes.

Annie said in the video that she was excited to try the new viral drink as she heads into a Boston Starbucks. She ordered the strawberry acai flavor.

And then: uh oh.

“This is me officially deinfluencing you, because it wasn’t good, and I was trying to force myself to like it,” Annie said in the video. She swirled her straw around in the cup and said that syrup sank to the bottom, leaving a bunch of icy slush up top.

Annie added in the caption, “i tried! not my fav! better idea to just order the refresher.”

“As a barista, THANK YOU!!! … may your pillow be cold tonight,” one commenter wrote.

Another commented, “starbucks says you’re not supposed to drink it with a straw for that reason and it’s a bit better that way but yeah just get the normal refresher.” Annie replied, “ok this makes sense.”

One viewer chimed in, “i tried the pineapple passion fruit and it was too sweet for me which is rare bc i have a big sweet tooth. didn’t even finish it.”

A barista jumped into the comments to clarify something: “it’s not syrup it’s strawberry purée put at the bottom bc that’s the recipe, you can ask for no strawberry purée next time.” Another commenter added, “u shld try it without the strawberry purée bc I feel like it takes over the whole drink.”

“Yeah true it’s not that great as a barista! Corporate was like, just [blend] the refreshers together, add purée for it to look cute and that’s it,” someone wrote. Annie replied, “i was talking to the baristas at my Starbucks and they were not excited abt it either.”

In an interview over Instagram direct message, Annie told the Daily Dot, “I made the TikTok because of the hype I’d seen on social media about its release and was pretty disappointed!”

Starbucks unveiled the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers earlier in the week, according to the company’s website.

“The new line uniquely combines the Starbucks Refreshers flavors our customers love with a swirl of strawberry puree and pieces of real fruit, giving customers a new way to enjoy summer moments,” the company wrote in an announcement.

In addition to the strawberry acai flavor, Starbucks also offers pineapple passion fruit and mango dragonfruit.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email.