‘Starbucks has every right to up its prices, and I have every right to up my pettiness’: Starbucks customer shares how she gets most bang for her buck

A Starbucks customer shared that while she understands Starbucks gets to up its prices, she has every right to “up [her] pettiness” when Free Drink Day rolls around.

Devrie Brynn (@devriebrynn), a self-described “storyteller, author, and internet clown” in her TikTok bio, generated more than 156,000 views in a single day. In the short video, she shares how trumped up her coffee order gets when she doesn’t have to pay for it.

“Starbucks has every right to up its prices,” she begins, “and I have every right to up my pettiness level on free drink day.”

She continues, “200 stars and you can catch me brainstorming with the barista. What else can we throw in there? Espresso blended coffee beans? Tears of a unicorn? A man in his 30s with his sh*t together?”

She then concludes, “Put it in a trenta; blend it up!”

Her caption emphasized, in all caps, “BRING ME YOUR BIGGEST CUP!!!!”

One commenter declared, “They upped the drink from 150 stars to 200, and I upped my audacity.”

“That’s EXACTLY RIGHT,” Brynn cheered on.

Another pointed out, “The level of crazy my drinks are when I cash in stars is next level. And if you are willing to do iced coffee you can cash in at 100.”

Brynn replied, “Nah I’m gonna blend the entire planet into a cup and drink it like a god.”

One Starbucks barista chimed in to remark, “Starbucks barista here. As long as you’re nice and we aren’t slammed, I love making the crazy drinks. I’ll help make the craziest one.”

Brynn was curious to know what level of crazy this barista admired.

“Anything with a fun cold foam, lots of flavors, shaken or blended. Other than that I like making them all as long as I don’t have 20 drinks in my line.”

Another barista shared, “Barista here (not at sb), but I literally ask if people want the biggest size, light/no ice, & 17 shots of espresso in that free one.”

One Starbucks barista added she feels people should do it Brynn’s way, noting, “As a starbies barista i always feel bad when people use their stars on simple/cheap drinks. like babe, take advantage of the system pls.”

Someone else, doing the math on espresso drinks, reported, “I got an espresso machine for my birthday, and you know how much these drinks cost? Not $7.”

Another pointed out, “At the very least, you’ll save a sh*t load of time not waiting in a drive through or for a mobile order.”

But at least one commenter had an order that’s probably way more challenging to execute at home, testing the outer limits of Free Drink Day.

“Venti espresso frap, 6 pumps frap roast 2-3 espresso shots, 4 mocha sauce, 2 toffee nut, Java chips, mocha drizzle it’s about $10-$12,” they wrote.

