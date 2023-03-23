‘Go to the grocery store and buy the matcha’: Starbucks barista slams matcha powder hack

A Starbucks barista is calling out one of the latest Starbucks “hacks” to circulate on TikTok, which shows people ordering two dozen scoops of matcha powder from their local coffee shop and only paying $6 for their order. The barista noted that although the hacks may seem lighthearted, they often produce headaches for baristas.

In a video that’s amassed more than 7,500 views, TikTok user Angela (@angela3309) responds to another TikTok clip that’s gone viral with over a million views and features sisters utilizing the hack.

In the latter video, from user Ava (@avab2004), a woman is seen purchasing a cup containing 24 scoops of matcha powder.

“My sister & I finessing Starbucks,” Ava captions the video.

In her response video, Angela says there’s no hate toward Ava for using the hack, but she argues people should be more aware of the trouble baristas have to go through when dealing with orders found via TikTok hacks.

“Listen, no hate to these girlies here,” Angela says. “But 24 scoops of matcha powder with no water, no milk, no ice, no nothing? Like, y’all really think you’re doing something. Y’all really think you’re hacking Starbucks, but you’re not.”

Angela compares the hack to when she’s had people ask for a cup of water—which is usually free at Starbucks—but then request added scoops of matcha.

“How long did that work out for you?” Angela continues, speaking on people that frequently take part in hacks at Starbucks. “Or let’s talk about how you want to choose 50 stars for a Caffè Misto and make it like a latte and now they had to up the stars.”

A Caffè Misto is basically just half brewed coffee and half steamed milk, while a latte includes espresso, steamed milk and foamed milk.

“Y’all really think you’re doing something but you’re not,” Angela says. “You’re making our jobs harder and then causing more arguments between me and middle-aged women who found [the hack] on TikTok and was wondering why she can’t do it and her daughter’s telling her ‘We should do it.’”

Angela then presents an alternative for people who wanted to attempt the match hack.

“If you can’t afford it, don’t get it,” she says. “Go to Dunkin’. Go to 7/11. Go to a grocery store and buy the matcha. We sell the matcha at grocery stores. We’re just trying to do our jobs, and y’all are making it so hard for us.”

One commenter noted that for them there’s no longer an option on the Starbucks app to order only matcha scoops.

“The siren found out, and updated the app,” they said. “You now can only add 12 scoops max, and it won’t let you remove the milk.”

One person noted at their job they refused to fulfill a request for 20 scoops of matcha.

“Someone mobile ordered this the other day for 20 scoops and I just did 5 and told her the spoons are really small for matcha,” they said.