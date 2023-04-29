‘Made my night’: Starbucks customer says barista gave her 3 extra-large Strawberry Açaí drinks for free after she only asked for a cup of water

The work of Starbucks videos and commentary on TikTok is wide and varied. From baristas sharing their customer ‘icks‘, changes in the coffee chain’s ice, or an endless stream of “hacks,” there is virtually no end to videos about caffeinated beverages bearing the siren logo.

Sometimes, these videos take a positive turn. In a recent video shared by Jess (@7jessg), she says she was offered several beverages for free—when all she asked for was water.

“I went to the gym and I forgot to bring my water bottle so I was like really thirsty after I got out, so I went to Starbucks to get a cup of water,” she says in the video. “I get to the window and the guy’s like, ‘Oh, do you like Strawberry Açaís?’ I was like, yes, and then he’s like, ‘Would you like three free trenta Strawberry Açaís?’ I was like yes. God bless him, this was such a blessing.”

The act of kindness made her night, she wrote in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jess via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

Some viewers suggested that the barista who offered the drinks might have been in training, as it’s common practice, in their experience, to make multiple versions of the same beverage to learn the recipe.

“Yess, we give out free stuff if we’re training employees and teachin em to make drinks, we end up giving them out instead of throwing them out,” one commenter wrote.

“We give ‘em out when we accidentally make extra or someone’s card declines and the drinks are already made and we don’t wanna throw them away,” another user said.

“Starbucks supervisor here. usually, people are too late to pick up their mobile orders or deliveries so I just give them to whoever wants it lol,” one user shared.