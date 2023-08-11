‘I used to do this all the time’: Starbucks customers camp out at store until closing so they can get free cake pops

If you’ve ever worked in a cafe, bakery, or any food service job, then you’ll know that closing time also means baked goods tossing time. It’s a wonderful time of the day for any raccoons in the neighborhood who are in the know and want to get some sugary, carbohydrates goodness in their bellies to kick off the night right.

But you don’t have to be a member of the Procyonidae family of mammals to enjoy these baked goods, nor do you have to go dumpster diving to get some of these sweet treats for free. Oftentimes, employees may be willing to hand out the items that they’re just going to toss out anyway, putting an offer out to paying customers who happen to be in the store at closing time.

This is something that Starbucks customers Morgan and Olivia (@morgan.olivia05) say they bank on in a viral TikTok.

Their viral clip must be a relatable piece of content, as it’s accrued over 1.3 million views and in it, the two young women write, “Us at starbucks at 9pm waiting for them to ask us if we want a free cake pop.”

The video opens up with one of the TikTokers sipping a cold juice beverage, looking from side to side as they sit in a chair and kick their legs, hoping to nab themselves one of the coffee chain’s signature frosted pieces of cake on a stick.

In a caption for the post, the duo seems to defend their actions, suggesting that they deserve the free confection, writing, “We are their best [customers].”

It seems like they weren’t the only folks who knew this “hack” for getting free end-of-the-night baked goods. One commenter wrote that they did the same thing and would reap the benefits of the late-night campout.

“I used to do this all the time and I remember once I asked for one cake pop and they gave me 5,” they said.

Throngs of other commenters tagged their friends on the platform, suggesting that they should try this tactic Morgan and Olivia just revealed to them.

Starbucks has come under fire in the past when a viral media post uploaded by a Target location barista recorded a clip showing just how much of the chain’s product gets tossed at the end of the night.

In 2022, a Reddit entry on the site’s r/mildlyinfuriating sub showed off a trash can filled to the brim with a variety of different, perfectly intact pastries sparked a litany of incensed comments from other users on the platform.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Morgan and Olivia via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email.