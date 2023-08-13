‘you think ur better than every other customer’: Starbucks barista calls out patrons who ask to use employee bathroom

Rude, entitled customers are everywhere. A Starbucks barista has gone viral after sharing a story of a disrespectful customer who knowingly used the employee-only bathroom.

The video featured TikTok user jorlala, who reported to her followers about a customer interaction during her Tuesday morning shift. It was just she and one other co-worker to fend off the morning rush.

“The wait time is, like, f*cking 18 to 20 minutes. Everybody’s getting anti. Everybody wants their stuff,” jorlala says.

As jorlala rang up an order, she says a customer approached her asking to use the bathroom. After giving the customer the code and directions to the restroom, she thought she’d seen the last of him. However, she was proven wrong.

As she rang up another customer’s order, jorlala noticed something moving in her periphery. “It wasn’t her co-worker. “There’s a guy sitting in our backroom and he’s just minding his business and walking out the back,” she says. That is despite a big sign that read, “Employees only on this point,” which the customer blatantly ignored.

After jorlala confronted the customer about his intentions, he responded that he was simply “using the bathroom.” That only further ignited jorlala’s anger. “The bathroom is outside. That’s why I gave you a code for the bathroom outside. Like, you cannot just walk in our back room and use our bathroom,” she explains.

But the customer mirrored her anger, claiming that he’s been going to this Starbucks for “over 30 years.”

According to jorlala, customers do this often. “Like, this has happened multiple times and they are always, like, mad at us,” she explained.

jorlala continued her rant in the caption, “like you think ur better than every other customer and can jusy use the employee bathroom????????? what the actual fck is wrong w you idc how long youve been coming here.”

The video has accumulated more than 34,000 views since it was posted on Aug. 8.

“NO LITERALLY and they have the audacity to leave the bathrooms a complete mess,” one viewer wrote.

“In ‘THIRTY YEARS’ he didn’t know where the MF BATHROOM WAS there?!?!? GTFOH,” a second stated,

“Gotta love the regulars that think they’re entitled to do and receive anything they want just for showing up and giving us a hard time,” a third commented.

This isn’t the first time jorlala has turned heads on TikTok. She’s dropped wisdom on new hires and cell phones, the worst customer behavior, and particularly odd orders.

The Daily Dot reached out to jorlala via Instagram and TikTok for comment.