‘Watching them struggle and still demanding service is so wicked’: Customer slams Starbucks after not receiving his food. It backfires

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion and debate after posting a video of a busy Starbucks location. His complaints have sparked backlash from viewers in support of the coffee chain’s employees.

In the clip, user Felix (@felixcastillo123) shows an active Starbucks location, with many customers waiting for their orders to be completed.

“We all waiting for our drinks,” he wrote in the text overlaying the video. “It’s been 20 minutes.”

The video then shows several employees getting into a verbal altercation, with one of the employees leaving the premises.

“@Starbucks I Need A Comped Meal After This One!” writes Felix in the caption. “Didn’t Even Get My Meal, Never Seen This Before.”

While some of the users in the comments shared Felix’s complaints about busy Starbucks locations, many chided the user and others like him for not understanding the baristas’ situation.

“Watching them struggle and still demanding service is so wicked,” said a user.

“Y’all think we machines and we just generate drinks hella quick,” added another. “If you see a line in store and outside [either] wait or go somewhere else.”

“Y’all are so dramatic, go put on an apron and clock in then if you think you can clear that line faster,” shared a third.

Several users offered their belief that overworking, understaffing, and corporate indifference to these issues are several reasons why some workers have turned to unionization.

“Starbucks CEO and higher ups watching this like ‘damn that’s crazy,but y’all see that business moving let’s go we [on top],’” detailed a commenter.

“This is why unions are needed. It’s not about extra benefits but it’s about sending a message to the big guys,” stated a second.

Numerous Starbucks locations have already voted to unionize, though many have accused Starbucks of attempting to stifle unionization efforts.

And for those finding themselves in Felix’s situation in the future, commenters have a piece of advice. “…just leave,” concluded one user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Felix via Instagram direct message and Starbucks via email.