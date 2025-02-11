‘I was so excited’: Starbucks customer places order after learning about new policy. Then she sees her cup.

A Starbucks customer was shocked after she did not receive a special note on her drink.

Many commenters felt she was overreacting. However, she may have noticed a subtle change in Starbuck’s customer service that is consequential.

In a viral TikTok video with over 228,000 views, Brianna Demeter (@bridem15) expressed disappointment over not receiving a hand-written note on her cup.

“I got Starbucks because I wanted them to write something cute on my cup,” she wrote in the text overlay. “And this is what I got.”

Are Starbucks workers now hand-writing notes?

She showed off the bare Starbucks cup to her viewers. Demeter here is referring to news that Starbucks’ new policy is encouraging baristas to be more “personal” with customers by writing on cups. Several of these videos have gone viral, with many sharing the drawings and notes they have received. Some baristas have even complained about the policy, as it requires more effort and labor to do this extra step.

In the clip’s comments section, some dismissed the woman’s disappointment.

“Gonna call the wambulance,” user lalalala wrote.

However, some baristas shared their own thoughts about the policy.

“Technically its policy now yes, but if u ask and say ur having a hard day or need cheering up they will absolutely put their whole back into for u, we just don’t always have time for every cup :/,” user jasmine commented.

“We don’t write on them all, we don’t have time. We are still expected to get below 40 seconds through the drive thru, we typically write on as many as we can during slow periods,” user @kaee (scrims version) said.

According to an article by Today.com, the coffee company halted personalized, hand-written notes on customers’ cups back in 2020. During the pandemic, the practice just did not make sense.

Starbucks aims to bring back the practice

New initiatives implemented by the coffee shop’s CEO, Brian Niccol may very well make personalized notes the new standards.

On Jan 27, Starbucks announced it would offer free refills and also bring back the condiments bar.

Coffee drinkers who dine in will also have their hot drinks served in a ceramic mug, with the option of receiving free refills on hot brewed or iced coffee.

Those who want free refills must either have a ceramic mug or a personal cup.

In that same month, the company also changed its name to “The Starbucks Coffee Company” to emphasize its focus on coffee.

The new name has since made its appearance in TV commercials and on its website and app.

With these changes, Starbucks hopes to return to its pre-covid levels of success.

At the very least, more personalized messages on coffee cups can be anticipated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brianna Demeter and Starbucks by email for comment.



